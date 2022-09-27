WATCH: Moron Tourist Approaches Wild Grizzly Bear and Makes Kissing Noises

In this crazy video posted to YouTube, a tourist approaches a wild grizzly bear and immediately regrets it.

It’s never a good idea to approach wildlife, period, but especially not a huge and unsuspecting grizzly bear. In the clip, a man walks along a road after presumably exiting his vehicle. The bear is on the side of the road around a mass of sticks. The man approaches the bear, making kissing noises and asking the bear and saying “hey buddy,” to the bear.

Unfortunately for the man, he soon realized the bear was, in fact, not his buddy.

The bear turns his head around and pauses for a moment, staring at the man. Then, he pounces toward him, and the man reacts, running backward. The bear then backs off and starts walking some twenty yards away from the man, staying close by. The man starts backing away.

The bear walks back into the middle of the road, and by the end of the clip, the bear gives the man a menacing look. However, the man ends the video before we can see whether he got back into his car.

The clip can be viewed below.

“Truly a Darwin award contender,” one person wrote in the comment section.

“And this is a prime example of what NEVER to do!” another commenter said.

“That bear could outrun you so fast if he actually wanted to. You’re not the brightest crayon in the box,” one person said to the man videoing.

Bald Eagle Mauls Grizzly Bear by Stabbing Its Eye in This Clip

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska.

In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.

As the eagle flew by, it swiped the grizzly bear’s left eye with its sharp talons, surely leaving a horrid scratch or worse.

“Did you see that?” the man yells to his companion after the eagle swooped in and inflicted the damage. The video shows the encounter in slow motion, revealing just how deep a hold the eagle got on the bear’s eye. The video ends as the bear still looks stunned.

Plenty of commenters voiced their opinions on the crazy encounter with over 2 million views on YouTube.

One user wrote: “I can think of only one reason why a bald eagle would attack a grizzly like that.”

“I bet the bald eagle was a mother of very young eaglets, and the bear was getting much too close to the nest for Mom’s liking. I have been buzzed while walking my dog by tiny birds, and it is always in spring when baby birds have just hatched.”

“Yeah, it’s all fun and games, until someone loses an eye,” another wrote.

Many users noted the symbolism between the bald eagle and the bear, making plenty of Cold War references in the comment section. “Basically, the Cold War in the nutshell,” one wrote. “This bear obviously didn’t speak Freedom,” another joked.