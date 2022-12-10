WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears

A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears.

In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing a road lined with cars. The cars definitely did well by stopping for bear crossing, but these tourists should have stayed in their cars. In the video, people are clearly standing in the road taking photos while the bears cross.

The bears actually start wandering towards the people a bit, and the group scatters. Some people actually start running back to their cars, which you shouldn’t do when confronted by a bear. It’s always best to back away slowly, talking to the bear to make it known that you’re human and not prey.

While these bears are a little on the small side as far as bears go, they’re still plenty big enough to do some serious damage if they felt threatened. That’s why it’s crucial to read up on the guidelines of a National Park. Additionally, it’s best to follow all the rules when it comes to wildlife. These people got away from the situation safely, but it could have gone much, much worse.

Idaho Officials Want to Delist the Grizzly Bear As a Protected Species

In Idaho, officials are asking the US Fish and Wildlife Service to strip protections from grizzly bears in the United States. Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game filed a petition in March 2022 asking the federal government to delist grizzlies in the Lower 48 states. The reason? An increase in depredation in Idaho.

The USFWS did not respond by Nov. 25, so the Senators from Idaho, Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, plus representatives Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, penned a joint letter asking USFWS director Martha Williams to respond.

“Idahoans have a unique interest in the delisting of the grizzly bear due to a recent and significant increase in depredation events within the state,” they wrote. “Over the past five years, Idaho’s Boundary and Bonner Counties annually experienced two to three grizzly bear depredation events. This year that number was 21.”

Additionally, officials in Wyoming and Montana have also petitioned to remove grizzlies from the Endangered Species List this year. The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is home to about 1,000 grizzly bears, while another 1,000 roam Montana’s Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and Glacier National Park. Between 70 and 100 grizzlies live in Idaho in comparison.

Organizations in Idaho, such as the Idaho Conservation League, agree that something needs to be done about depredation in the state. The choices seem to be either delisting grizzlies or devoting time and resources to lowering depredation and human-bear conflicts.