WATCH: Mother Deer Stomps Out Bobcat Trying To Steal, Eat Her Fawn

We know not to mess with mama bears, but mama deer shouldn’t be underestimated either. And an unsuspecting bobcat found out just how dangerous it can be to come in between a doe and her fawn.

The incident happened in a matter of a few short seconds. As the mother deer led her baby up a grassy hill, a stalking bobcat that was lying in wait made its move. Within a couple of swift strides, the big cat was on the fawn’s haunches and was just about to snatch it away from its mom for good. But the doe wasn’t going to let that happen. Just as quickly, the mama pivoted on her hooves and chased down the bobcat, giving it a stiff kick to the back with her two front legs.

Knowing the battle wasn’t worth the injuries, the bobcat smartly decided to carry on its way and look for less-protected prey. With moves like that, this mama will give her fawn the best chances of survival until the two part ways.

Watch the failed attack below.

How Mama Deer Ensure Their Young Make It to Adulthood

Time for a zoology lesson, Outsiders, because it’s pretty amazing that this doe managed to scare away the crafty cat in just one swell move.

Typically, we don’t think of does as very deadly animals. After all, they are prey animals, and unlike their male counterparts, they don’t have many physical attachments that help keep predators at bay. Instead, female deer have to rely solely on their senses and awareness to keep themselves and their young out of harm’s way.

One of the ways that does ensure the safety of their young is by hiding them, an act that humans often mistake as abandonment. Fawns naturally have very little odor to them and camouflage quite well into their surroundings, particularly in woodlands with high grasses. So, while searching for food sources, the mother deer will often leave their babies where it is safe and venture out alone.

Likely, the mama deer that took on the bobcat was in the midst of moving her fawn to another safe location when they were interrupted. Lucky for the fawn, though, his mom wasn’t afraid to use brute force when she needed to.

Does are also always on patrol when they have young with them. After feeding their fawns, females will tirelessly keep watch of their surroundings while the baby remains motionless in the grass. In order to reduce the risk of losing her younglings, the mama will leave roughly 150 feet between each fawn. Once the baby deer becomes more mobile, the mother will alert it of any danger with a short bark, and the two will flee the area.