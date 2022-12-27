WATCH: Motorist Rescues Deer Frozen in Fear From Middle of the Road

Every year, close to 1.5 million deer-caused car crashes are reported across the country, a whopping 67 percent of total animal collisions. About 200 of those result in the death of the driver, and many, many more result in the death of the animal.

These accidents are typically no one’s fault. Deer are known to dart out in front of cars, freeze in the middle of the road, or even run toward oncoming traffic rather than away from it. Even if you’re paying close attention to the road, you still run the risk of hitting one of these unpredictable animals.

One man, however, simply wouldn’t stand for it. While driving down a mountain road, he spotted a deer frozen solid in the opposite lane. The woodland creature wasn’t in his way, but he refused to risk it darting in front of his car – or anyone else’s.

The man brought his car to a stop, bringing those behind him to a halt as well. He then got out of his car and carefully approached the terrified deer.

In one swift moment, he wrapped his arms around the animal, lifted it from the road, and carried it to the grass and safety. To decrease the chance of the animal running right back into the road, he gingerly positioned its body so it faced the woods nearby, encouraging it to run in a safe direction.

Why Do Deer Jump in Front of Cars?

Just as deer-car crashes aren’t the human’s fault, they aren’t the deer’s fault either. Though it can seem as though they’re purposefully causing chaos, deer never sprint in front of deadly moving vehicles on purpose.

In most cases, the hyper-sensitive animals become spooked by the sounds of traffic and don’t know which way to run. This causes even more intense panic, which can lead to the deer darting in front of a car, freezing, or running toward the very car that’s frightening them.

Oftentimes, deer are confused by the presence of roads and speeding cars, especially when it comes to new roads. Though a new road can be a welcome addition for humans, they’re a disturbance to the resident wildlife. Like us, deer are creatures of habit and will continue to travel their usual routes, not understanding the new danger.

At night, this danger is even more pronounced. Not only are deer more active at dusk and dawn but the headlights we need to see at these hours cause major issues for animals.

Deer’s eyes dilate much further than humans’, allowing them to see in the dark. Unfortunately, this means looking at a bright light, such as headlights, causes temporary, painful blindness. A deer’s instinctive response in this situation is to freeze so as not to draw attention to itself. They might also run in a random direction, unable to see, and run straight into the oncoming danger.

To prevent a collision, avoid speeding, especially near wooded areas. Use your high beam headlights at night and keep watch on the sides of the road for eye-shine of nearby animals. Finally, if you do spot a deer in the road, hit the brakes and use the horn to scare it away.