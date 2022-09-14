WATCH: Motorist Sticks Hand out Window to Pet Two Giant Elk in Roadway

If you ever come across a 10-point elk along a roadway, the first thing you should do is roll down your window and pet it like a well-broken horse. The next thing you should do is cover yourself in barbecue sauce and find the nearest bear. Obviously, we’re joking, but with so many folks risking their safety and the animal’s for a good video or Snow White-like moment, it’s hard to tell what we can call common knowledge anymore.

In this instance, a driver in Canada came across two huge elk bulls standing along a snowy roadway. The scenery was, admittedly, quite peaceful. Snowflakes dusted the backs of the two majestic males as they seemed to be on their way to the other side of the road. But before they could continue their quiet journey through the northern landscape, a car pulled up close to the creature.

As if she were in a petting zoo, the motorist reached out and pet the first elk’s snout. Then she did the same with the second.

Check it out.

This video ended much more passively than most elk encounter videos do. At the very least, the person had the sense to stay in the vehicle while she stuck her hand underneath the animal’s mouth. And, lucky for her, neither elk seemed interested in taking any defensive measures against her or the vehicle.

In the comments of the post, many viewers reprimanded the girl for treating the wild animal like a pet. Hopefully, though, she learned to keep her windows up next time she drives past an elk.

Another Elk Nearly Rams Into Passing Colorado Truck

Still, these encounters that don’t end in injuries are detrimental to elk because it not only encourages the animals to approach humans but also because it encourages more people to try and do the same thing.

In a separate incident further south in Estes Park, Colorado, an elk demonstrated just how cary it can be to come across one on a road, even from behind a metal door.

While trying to herd his harem across the road, a very dominant, pre-rut elk had paused in the middle of the highway, blocking one lane. A motorist in a neighboring lane tried to pass but quickly realized the animal was ready to strike at a moment’s notice.

Finally, the elk lifted its antlers, and the truck could slowly move along, but the close call was a very real reminder that these animals need their distance.

This is especially true now that we’ve reached pre-rut, and the males are experiencing higher testosterone levels. During this time, they become much more defensive and willing to take charge against anyone or car that they deem a threat.