WATCH: Mountain Goat Refuses to Go Down When Giant Eagle Attacks

A chamois mountain goat saw its life flash before its eyes when a huge golden eagle decided it was the perfect snack. But, the goat wasn’t going down without a fight. In a video posted by Nepalese wildlife tour company Tiger Encounter on TikTok, the goat tumbles down a rocky hill, trailed by a friend, while the eagle sinks its talons into the goat’s back. All the while the goat is rolling and jumping down the hill, the eagle rolls with it, getting bashed against rocks and trampled under the goat’s feet.

Eventually, the eagle learns what’s good for it and lets go of the goat, who continues running away with its companion. The eagle stands and folds its wings against itself; it looks relatively unharmed from that distance, but who knows what the extent of the damage is. At one point in the video, the goat actually goes airborne for a second, before crashing down among the rocks. My questions is, why did an eagle, even a big one, think it could carry off a goat in the first place?

Apparently, golden eagles do this rather regularly. They are one of the largest birds in North America, with a wingspan of 5 feet 11 inches to 7 feet 8 inches. They are also the most widely distributed eagle in the Northern Hemisphere. Golden eagles will often attack mountain goats as they teeter precariously on barely-there cliff faces. The huge eagles knock the goats off the cliff faces, letting gravity do the work of killing their prey. Then, they carry the goat off. That’s nature at work.

It’s No Mountain Goat, But Crazy-Strong Golden Eagle Flies Off With Fully Grown Red Fox

In similar news, back in May, we reported on a golden eagle taking down another animal that some would say was too big for it. And, while our previous eagle didn’t succeed with the goat, this eagle definitely got its prize. Although, it’s important to note that the video doesn’t show the eagle attacking. It’s possible it just found some carrion and carried it off.

In the video, the eagle flies off with the fox in its talons. This is impressive because full-grown red foxes can weigh 10 to 20 pounds, with some weighing upwards of 30 pounds. In comparison, male golden eagles weigh 6 to 10 pounds, with the larger females coming in at 8 to 15.

Despite their hollow bones, golden eagles are capable of amazing feats of flight because of their massive wingspan. Most likely, this is a female golden eagle, which are larger than the males. It’s possible that she took down such large prey because she’s going back to a nest to feed chicks. Otherwise, a fully grown red fox would be a pretty big meal for a solo golden eagle.