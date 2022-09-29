WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents.

Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.

So it wasn’t strange to see water on the streets. But what in the world swam past? Note, we know it’s not an alligator. Check it out for yourself. The TikTok user captioned the video: “When your friend lives in Florida during a hurricane…when life gives you street food.”

One of the TikTok viewers was sure the creature was a sea bass. But then came an excellent quip. “More like a streetbass.” You can hear the rim shot over the roar of Ian’s winds.

The hurricane expected to bounce into the Atlantic Ocean, possibly strengthen, then possibly move into the Carolinas for a third landfall.

And about those jokes. Viewers watching a TV station’s live stream of Hurricane Ian coverage noticed the reporters were using something weird to cover the microphones. Wait, was that a condom?

Kyla Galer, an anchor for NBC2, explained it all on her Instagram Story.

“A lot of people are asking what is on my microphone,” Galer said in a video she posted. “It is what you think it is. It’s a condom. It helps protect the gear. You can’t get these mics wet. There’s a lot of wind and a lot of rain, so we gotta do what we gotta do and that is put a condom on the microphone.”

Jeff Butera, a fellow TV reporter in Florida, tweeted:

“We practice safe hurricane reporting. Yes, it’s a condom. Nothing better to waterproof a microphone. My Waterman Broadcasting colleague Kyla Galer has been fielding lots of questions, haha. Moment of levity in this nasty storm.”

But Hurricane Ian brought mostly anxiety and heartache Wednesday. By almost midnight, after hours of hurricane-force winds, more than 2 million were without electricity. The state’s two largest utilities had 22,000 workers on standby to start fixing the downed power lines and blown breakers as soon as the storm passes. Thirty states sent workers to help.

Meanwhile, Jim Cantore, the best-known meteorologist from The Weather Channel, set up about 20 miles from where Hurricane Ian made landfall. He always gets out into the elements to show viewers the strength of a storm. It got so bad that Cantore grabbed a street sign to maintain his balance. As he crouched, a tree branch hit his feet. Finally, he made it to safety. And viewers, like they always do, wondered about his bravery/sanity.