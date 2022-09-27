The excitement is palpable as we take a look inside NASA’s “fishbowl” during the recent DART asteroid collision test. The video shows the overjoyed NASA scientists as they jump up and down with excitement in mission control after the successful DART mission.

The test, which has long been named to be the first in history is a test that NASA scientists say could one day save humanity. The $325 million DART spacecraft was sent to decimate an asteroid in this test. A technique that could save the planet from a fate that is believed to have led to the extinction of dinosaurs.

NASA’s Mission Control Is Full Of Excitement As DART Completes Its Mission

The historic video shows the reactions of the NASA scientists as the DART mission proved successful. Cheering and whoops of excitement fill the mission control room during the live stream.

One of the scientists behind the DART mission, Dr. Adams quips during the celebration that this solution to potential planetary defense issues should help “earthlings” to “sleep better.”

However, this was just a test, sending DART to the asteroid, NASA researchers have stressed over the last few weeks. There was never any threat to our planet regarding the asteroid with which DART has collided. The test is simply an experiment testing the technique. Scientists had hoped that DART would be the right technology to push any space rocks that may be headed towards Earth out of its trajectory. A move that could prevent disaster at some point in the future.

NASA Sent The “Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Into Space Last Fall

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) was launched last fall in November. The purpose of this DART is to crash into a small asteroid that orbits another, larger one. These asteroids are called Dimorphos (this is the smaller one) and Didymos (the larger one).

The Dimorphos asteroid and the Dimorphos have gotten closest to Earth than it has in years. Making this the opportune moment to test DART on such an asteroid. These asteroids are passing a “mere” 6.7 million miles (10.8 million kilometers) from our planet.

Waiting For Final Results

The DART mission’s purpose was to alter the orbit of the Dimorphos asteroid. And, so far we know well that the collision was successful during the week’s launch.

However, NASA scientists will have no idea how successful DART has been at actually changing the space rock’s orbit until more data is collected. To do this, the researchers will keep an eye on the asteroids via telescopes located here on Earth.