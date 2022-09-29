WATCH: New York Police Officers Remove Bear After It Breaks Into Car

A car owner in Hudson Valley had quite a surprise last week when a black bear with sitting inside their vehicle. The incident took place on Route 28 in Hurley.

According to 101.5 WPDH, the owner decided to call law enforcement to help get the bear out of the vehicle. Although it was unclear how the animal got into the black Honda CRV. But the important thing was to get it out. Two officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation arrived on the scene to try to figure out how to remove the animal.

The New York State Police shut down Route 28. During that process, Officers Johnson and Walraven put their heads together to figure out the situation. The barrier that the state police created was positioned at the back of the vehicle. This also created a funnel to direct the black bear safely to the woods. Officers close by used a rope to open the car’s back door from a safe distance. Finally, the animal left the vehicle and headed back into its habitat.

Although the animal appeared to be unharmed, the vehicle did not have the same condition. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that the car sustained “heavy damage.”

This isn’t the first incident where a black bear has made its way into a vehicle. Last week, another bear was caught attempting to break into a truck, which was owned by Woodstock Landscaping and Excavating. The company shared an image of an attempted break-in.

Black Bears Are Becoming More Frequent In Hudson Valley

According to the Poughkeepsie Journal, although black bears typically shy away from getting to interact with humans, the animals are becoming more frequent in Hudson Valley.

The Department of Environment Conservation stated that conflict between humans and bears typically increases in the summer months due to the dispersal of young bears from family groups. This generally coincides with the breeding season. With that said, the bears tend to look for places where food is found.

The agency further shared that the most common attractants for bears are barge, bird feeders, messy grills, and pet food that is left outdoors. It was noted that if the attractants are removed, the animals will less likely show up.

Poughkeepsie Journal further reports that Duchess County big game hunters harvested 15 black bears in fall 2021. While is this less than the 24 harvested in 2019, the media outlet says this is a “good indicator” that the county is developing its bear population.

It is strongly encouraged that humans do not intentionally feed any bears. Not only is it illegal in the area and a ticketable offense, but the animals will also continue to see food from humans if they are given food. In return, they become nuisance bears.