WATCH: News Anchor Completely Disappears in Whiteout Blizzard Conditions

A news anchor completely disappeared after he went out in whiteout blizzard conditions on Friday (December 23rd).

TMZ reports that CNN’s Polo Sandoval was in Buffalo, New York reporting on the winter storm when he decided to show viewers what the blizzard conditions were really like. The reporter was notably wearing all-black and said he only saw a few cars on the road. He then revealed that the lack of visibility was due to high winds.

Standing about 40 yards from the news camera, @PoloSandovalCNN is barely visible amid severe winter weather in Buffalo, New York. Watch here: https://t.co/9klMAEyfQE — CNN (@CNN) December 23, 2022

“I’ve covered hurricanes and snowstorms,” the reporter declared. “I can personally tell you this particular storm is the worst of both worlds. You’re talking frigid temperatures roughly 10 degrees here in Buffalo. But the wind chill is up to zero. And combined with these whipping winds that have just been relentless all day. It’s been kicking up the snow that’s fallen already hours ago. So you have this sort of ground blizzard effect.”

It was also reported that Polo Sandoval is barely visible standing about 40 yards from the news camera amid the blizzard conditions in Buffalo. CNN’s anchor, Kristin Fisher, further admitted to Sandoval that she couldn’t see him. She noted that the video proves just how dangerous the weather was becoming.

Blizzard Conditions Left People Stranded in Buffalo With Zero Visibility

According to AXIOS, the blizzard conditions from Friday’s storm left people stranded in Buffalo with zero viability on the roads. Along with the visibility issues, thousands of power outages were reported in the area.

The National Weather Service also confirmed that the storm already shared Buffao’s daily snowfall record. A total of 22.3 inches was reported on Friday. The former record was 12.6 inches. James J. O’Callahan, the regional spokesman for the New York State Police, also reportedly spent hours at the Buffalo Niagara Airport on Friday morning. He had been observing the weather conditions and stated that it was some of the worst he’s ever since in nearly 20 years after a state trooper.

“This storm is going to be a rough one,” O’Callahan shared. “Driving is extremely treacherous, and it’s getting worse. I was sitting in my car outside the airport, and the wind was rocking my car from side to side. It was like people were rocking my car. Crazy.”

Widespread driving bans were issued in Western New York during the storm, and the state trooper urged motorists to remain off the roads.