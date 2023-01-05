WATCH: Northern Lights Dance Above Reindeer & Photographers in Unbelievable Footage

The Aurora Borealis Observatory once again captured a beautiful video of the Northern Lights featuring reindeer.

“Reindeer under the northern lights,” the caption to the video below reads. In the clip, we see a group of reindeer walking around on pure white snow. The bright green and blue lights wave above them, and a forest of barren trees line the backdrop. The setting is, as many commenters described it, stunning.

The video then pans to two people recording the phenomenon. In this view, the sky looks incredibly purple, with green stretches flowing along the sky.

Reindeer under the northern lights.pic.twitter.com/zsOQ6SKljr — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 4, 2023

“That is gorgeous!!!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful aurora absolutely stunning,” one account wrote, adding heart emojis.

“Are you in Heaven??” one person joked. “Do they allow cameras in there?”

Others said they wished to experience the Northern Lights at some point in their lives. “My ultimate wish to see these surreal scenes,” they said.

The video is very similar to one Outsider posted earlier in December, when the same phenomenon occurred. Aurora Borealis Observatory was there to catch the action again. Both videos showcase just how magnificent the Northern Lights are, and both came just in time for the holiday season celebrations.

Northern Lights Observatory Located in Norway

According to its website, the Aurora Borealis Observatory is located on Senja Island in Norway. The observatory writes that they can “we can see the first auroras around mid August and the last in mid April.”

They add that if seeing the Northern Lights is a priority for tourists, they should come from September 1st – April 5th.

“It is impossible to say what is the best time or month to see the northern lights as this depends on the weather,” the website reads.

The observatory also tells tourists to pick whatever month suits them best, as there’s an equal chance of observing the spectacular lights in that September-April time frame.

They added that some viewers have preferences for nights with moonlight and others without. Their website adds that they don’t have a preference and enjoy both. The observatory offers a hotel and suite, including a restaurant and bar.

However, to view the lights at this observatory in Norway, you’ve got to do some traveling. After a flight to Norway, you’re then picked up in a shuttle and driven up the country toward its northern coast. Then, upon arriving in Tromsø, you’ll have to board a boat to take you to Senja Island. The website states that their services can meet clients at the boat terminal.

Despite all the traveling, the trip definitely seems worth it for people wanting to see the Northern Lights. The video clip makes it evident that the location is a premiere spot for viewing the incredible lights.