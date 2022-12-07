WATCH: Observatory Captures Mind-Blowing Footage of Reindeer Under the Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis Observatory captured this stunning image of a reindeer standing under the Northern Lights in what looks like something out of a Christmas movie.

In the footage, the reindeer walks around along the icy ground, and the camera gets a terrific shot of the animal’s long white fur around its neck.

As the jaw-dropping lights radiate through the sky and seem to wiggle through the night, the majestic reindeer stands underneath the lights and gazes over the land.

“Look above you now,” the man filming says, talking to someone offscreen. Each different shot of the reindeer shows the striking visual at unique angles.

The unbelievable bursting green and blue lights look either watercolor-painted or computer-generated. You can see the fascinating display of the Northern Lights—otherwise known as aurora, Aurora Borealis, or the polar lights—in the video below.

“Is this what the North Pole looks like?” Outsider asks in our caption to the stunning clip. If we had to guess, Santa’s North Pole certainly couldn’t be too far off from this.

Is this what the North Pole looks like? 😯



pic.twitter.com/ynIdqPxbCD — Outsider (@outsider) December 7, 2022

Northern Lights Phenomenon Appears on Other Planets

Reindeer have been associated with Artic peoples and traditions for millennia. Nowadays, reindeer are notably featured in popular culture through the celebration of Christmas and Santa Claus. Tales like “The Night Before Christmas,” and movies like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer etched the animal into the hearts of millions, even billions, around the world.

The species possesses ten subspecies, with a 2022 revision of the genus elevating five of the subspecies to species.

They can be found across the pole. They are native to the Arctic, sub-Arctic, tundra, forest, and mountainous regions of northern Europe, Siberia, and North America.

Reindeer are unique because they live in both migratory and sedentary populations. Moreover, their herd sizes vary greatly in different areas. The tundra subspecies are adapted for extreme cold, while some are adapted for long-distance migration.

While reindeer have large numbers, some species and subspecies remain in decline and considered vulnerable. They are also unique among deer because females may have antlers. However, the prevalence of antlered females differs by species and subspecies.

On the other hand, auroras, or polar lights, are a natural light display in the sky that is mainly seen in regions around the Arctic and Antarctic. Auroras show dozens of brilliant and vibrant colors that run in many shapes. They appear as curtains, spirals, rays, or flickers across the entire sky.

In northern latitudes, the display is known as the aurora borealis, or the northern lights. Aurora borealis was coined by Galileo in 1619. It comes from the Roman goddess of the dawn and the Greek name for the north wind.

The northern lights are caused by solar wind disrupting the earth’s magnetosphere. Most of the planets in the solar system, and even some natural satellites, brown dwarfs, and comets also possess naturally-occurring auroras.