WATCH: Oklahoma Alligator Carries Mouthful of Its New Hatchlings to Water

A video of an 8-foot alligator carrying some new hatchlings to water is making waves on social media. And, it is an adorable sight!

The video was shared earlier this week by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). The black and white trail cam video shows the dedicated gator working tirelessly to care for the young hatchlings.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, the large alligator built a 6-foot nest earlier this summer in the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area. This is located in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

“We love our BBLs (big busy lizards),” the ODWC says in a Twitter post featuring the adorable video.

“This 8-foot alligator has been HUSTLING,” the September 14 post continues highlighting the black and white clip showing the massive gator working diligently to transfer the young hatchlings. As the post continues, the Oklahoma conservation group notes that the gator built the 6-foot-long nest for the hatchlings in early July.

“It guarded the nest through August,” the message continues. “[And] spent 13 hours moving 22 hatchlings to nearby water, one mouthful at a time.”

These young alligator hatchlings are certainly getting acquainted with the Oklahoma waters as the big alligator moves them late at night. And, this is a very different experience from that one California gator’s bathtime experience!

Splish Splash Coconut The Alligator Is Taking A Bath!

Bathtime is a favorite time for one albino alligator that resides at The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley. Thankfully, though, The Reptile Zoo is giving us a glimpse at how much this alligator named Coconut truly enjoys the wash-down time! It even looks like the happy alligator is smiling the whole time!

In the adorable video, Coconut gets scrubbed down with a toothbrush by a caretaker. And, as the caretaker rubs the animal’s head during the bathtime moment, Coconut seems to break out in a smile.

“She likes it!” the caretaker exclaims in the adorable TikTok clip.

“Scrubbing coconut content will never gets old!” notes the video’s accompanying caption.

“And I think she hopes it will never stop,” the post continues…and we think they’re right. Coconut looks all-too happy with her bathtime!

“She’s loving that she has her own personal spa treatment,” one TikTok user writes in the video’s comment section.

“The very epitome of being pampered!” the comment continues. “Look at those darling eyes, the happy grin!”

“Yes, right there, now to the left a little more!’” another viewer writes on the post.