WATCH: Oklahoma Firefighter Fearlessly Wrangles Snake From Under Resident’s Car

When a snake slithered into the undercarriage of a resident’s automobile in Oklahoma, a firefighter came to her rescue. A woman who spotted a snake slithering into the undercarriage of her car was helped by firefighter Jaylen Goff, said the Enid Fire Department. The department posted the viral video on Facebook.

The video shows Goff extracting the snake from under the vehicle. The Oklahoma firefighter does so effortlessly and with a huge smile on his face. A woman is in the video watching the firefighter. She is recoiling in fear. He also forgoes any sort of protective gear, even gloves. “EFD gets to help with all kinds of emergencies,” the department wrote in the caption. “Firefighter Jaylen Goff was the right guy at the right time for this one.”

Users on Facebook applauded the firefighter’s efforts. “I’m with the lady[in the video], one user wrote under the video. “Stay right there at a distance. I would wreck my car if I ever had a [snake] ride along. Snakes send me into freeze overflight.” Another Facebook user pointed out that the snake was harmless. “Great job! Bullsnakes are harmless and help keep rodents [away]. Love the video though!”

The serpent was a bullsnake, which is nonvenomous. It was relocated and released by EFD outside of town, reports Oklahoma News 4.

How to tell a bullsnake apart from a rattler

Bullsnakes will avoid prey that is too big to be eaten and appears to perceive it as a threat, taking defensive action. Their first step is to remain quiet and still, according to iNaturalist. After they believe they can flee from the object, their next line of defense is to move as quickly as possible away. To defend themselves, bullsnakes will rear up and make themselves look as large as possible while also hissing. If this doesn’t work, they’ll start lunging and retreating while in an attempt to get away from the threat.

The bullsnake shares many similarities with the western diamondback rattler, such as color and patterning. In fact, these snakes are so similar that people often mistake bullsnakes for their more dangerous counterpart and kill them. To avoid this fate, when threatened, bull Snakes will mimic a rattlesnake by hissing menacingly and shaking its tail.

The epiglottis, which flaps back and forth during exhaling from the right lung to simulate a rattling sound, is placed over the glottis at the end. It also assumes an S-shaped “snake posture” with its rattle-like body form and flattened head that mimic the rattlesnake’s characteristic triangular shape. These defensive measures are intended to scare away predators. They’re not signaling an impending strike. In contrast to rattlesnakes, bullsnakes keep their tails generally in contact with the ground, where they may be shook against leaves for additional sound.