WATCH: Partially Frozen Niagara Falls Creates Stunning ‘Snowscape’ After Blizzard

In this viral video, Niagara Falls created a stunning “snowscape” after the blizzard in western New York. This footage was captured on December 27th, and NowThisNews shared a video on Twitter.

The thirty-second clip features drone footage of the falls with a ‘winter wonderland’ effect. In the clip, the rocks below the falls are capped with layers of snow and ice. The water pours over the rocks until it eventually freezes, and steam rises from the water. We see a shot of the frozen observatory deck, filled with snow, and the camera cuts to a couple walking their dogs. The video closes with another overhead drone shot of Niagara Falls.

Throughout the Christmas weekend and into the week, New Yorkers were fighting off incredibly low temperatures amid high-force winds.

Not even the great Niagara Falls was immune to the blizzard in western New York this week. Footage from Dec 27 shows the falls partially frozen, creating a uniquely scenic snowscape effect. 😲 pic.twitter.com/9Cqpyz0bkS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 30, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, the winter blizzard struck hardest in Buffalo, which lies just 25 miles south of Niagara Falls. However, we still see tourists and locals going outside in the freezing temperatures, dressed in winter jackets and warm boots. Many western New Yorkers are locking down while crews work to clear snow from roads. First responders struggled to reach impacted individuals throughout the week.

Tourists Brave Temperatures at Niagara Falls

While the beautiful video at Niagara Falls resulted from the storm, it also wreaked havoc on the area. The death toll in Buffalo reached 37, and people are honoring and remembering the victims.

However, one Buffalo man proved a hero during the tumultuous weather. A man named Jay Withey reportedly saved 24 people, and many are hailing him as a local hero.

According to The New York Post, Jay Withey found himself stranded once his truck got stuck. Then, he let differnt strangers to take shelter inside his car. However, he knew that couldn’t work forever.

“I walked to the houses to see if I could find shelter, any house that had lights on,” Withey said. “I had $500 that I was offering, to sleep on their floor.”

He reported that no one wanted his money: that’s how cold it was. Jay and the others would have to stay in the truck for the blizzard.

“It’s the only time in my life I actually thought I was going to die,” Withey said.

However, on the morning of Christmas Eve, Withey said that he spotted a school. He hatched an idea, knowing that he could alert many in their cars that their would be shelter within the school.

“Off to the left, I could see there was a school about 600, 700 feet away from us. I knew the power would be on, there would be heat in there and I was guaranteeing there would be food in there,” he said.

He used a set of brake pads to break into the school. Then, he was able to save 24 people. Many of them were senior citizens from Buffalo who wouldn’t have made it if it weren’t for Withey’s efforts.

Buffalo and Niagara Falls together make the Buffalo-Niagara Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area.