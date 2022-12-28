WATCH: Pet Deer Wearing a Sweater Climbs Into House Using Dog Door

Things are awfully cold and winter-like outside these days. And the Hunting Trophies TV Instagram page has some reminders for us when it comes to pet safety. And, the remainder comes in the most adorable fashion as a pet deer wearing the latest deer-sweater style wanders inside a home, checking out what is inside the fridge.

The video is an adorable one as the tiny deer enters the home via a pet door that leads into the home’s laundry room. The deer is dressed up in an adorable festive Christmas sweater. The deer looks right at home as it moves its way into the home, too the Instagram video shows. It walks straight past the washer and drier and moves further into the house, stopping by the fridge. Playing over the clip is one of our favorite seasonal songs, Frank Sinatra’s Let It Snow.

The Hilarious Video Gives Us Some Sage Winter Advice Regarding Our Pets

This little deer looks so cozy and at home during the winter season. Its green sweater looks super comfortable, and the deer is happy hanging out in this house. It’s even checking out the snacks game available in the fridge!

The Insta page adds some pretty sage advice as well. Some advice we hear often as the winter storms begin to move in during the colder months. The advice? “Bring your pets inside!”

Sure, this advice is usually centered around dogs or cats. But, hey, a pet deer could certainly be grouped with these pets as well!

Curious Deer Joins Hunter In Deer Stand, Hilarious Video Shows

A short clip shared to TikTok recently by a hunter shows the moment a deer decides to pop in and see what is going on in one area deer stand.

“Another cold December day up here in the tree stand,” the hunter says at the beginning of the hilarious video clip. At this point, he has no idea how interesting things are about to get!

“Ain’t seein’ much,” the hunter continues. “Might as well go ‘head and have some lunch.”

However, there is so much more to the story we soon learn. The hunter turns the camera to point inside the tree stand. We soon see a hysterical scene as a massive buck has popped its head inside the blind, munching away on the hunter’s lunch. It looks like the animal is very much enjoying the meal, too…which consists of a sandwich, a few chips, and a single Christmas cookie.