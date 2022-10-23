WATCH: Pet Snake Viciously Attacks Owner, Wraps Itself Around Arm

In this insane viral clip, a snake owner is brutally attacked by its snake from its terrarium. The huge animal wraps itself around the woman’s arm and leg before she gets it off with the help of another person.

This video was posted by Rex Chapman, the former Charlotte Hornets standout and current broadcaster. In his caption, he wrote: “her own snake attacked her. Snakes will snake…” He then added “how’s your anxiety?”

The clip has garnered over a million views online. You can watch the incredible clip below.

Her own snake attacked her. Snakes will snake… pic.twitter.com/VvfrRCd9tR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2022

The clip starts innocently, as the snake owner opens up the led of the terrarium and the snake, which appears to be a python, peeks out.

“Hi, baby girl, hi,” the owner tells the snake.

Then, it scoots toward its owner before snapping at her wrist, quickly coiling itself around her arm. She walks back toward the terrarium with a surprisingly calm demeanor. However, after around twenty seconds, you can clearly see that the woman starts growing worried with the snake’s attack.

The person filming the incident asks whether he should keep filming or help, and the woman says that he can continue filming the encounter, showing that she was still confident that she would be soon released from the snake.

In the clip which runs for nearly two minutes, the owner and another man in the clip struggle with the snake, trying to uncoil it from her arm to no avail.

Eventually, the man and the woman pull the animal out of the terrarium and start struggling with it in a tight-quartered workshop space.

Video Shows Snake Making Owner Bleed After Wrapping Around, Biting Arm

The woman grunts and fights with the snake as it continually squeezes her arm and wraps itself around her leg. However, the woman remains calm, saying that this is why you always have two people when feeding the snake. Moreover, she instructs the other man on their options.

Blood from the woman’s arm starts dripping in the video as they use a metal device to try and pry the animal off her. The cameraman asks if he should stop filming and start helping, and the video abruptly ends.

Many people online reacted to the video, with some expressing outrage over keeping wild animals as pets.

“This is why I don’t have snakes,” one user commented.

“Just because you call something your pet doesn’t mean they’re not wild animals,” another said. “Stop messing with wild animals.”

Other users were horrified at the clip, wishing they hadn’t watched it. However, most users commented that owning a snake as a pet isn’t the best idea.

Pythons can be found in sub-Saharan Africa, Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, southeastern Pakistan, southern China, the Philippines and Australia.

In the United States, a population of Burmese pythons has existed as an invasive species in the Everglades National Park since the late 1990s.