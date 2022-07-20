WATCH: Philadelphia Man Gets Attacked by Raccoon While Filming Its ‘Cute’ Babies

All together now, Outsiders: Don’t mess with wild animals and their babies. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s talk about this week’s totally-avoidable-completely-unnecessary animal attack involving a man, a raccoon, and, of course, a phone.

While walking through Philadelphia the night of July 3rd, the TikToker named “bmccoolness” or Benjamin McCool decided to get close to a raccoon family that was apparently practicing their circus routine. On the other side of a fence, three kits skitted across the grids, easily maneuvering the handholds upside down.

“They’re like acrobats,” the man behind the camera said just before one of the little bandits plopped on the ground.

McCool continued to walk closer to the family, wanting to get a better look at the talented babies. Obviously too focused on the tiny raccoons, the group clearly didn’t see the adult keeping watch nearby. Finally, the big raccoon stepped in and swiftly took action.

The raccoon zeroed in on McCool, sinking its teeth right into his thigh to let him know he had ventured too close to the babies.

Naturally, this led to the too-curious TikToker screaming “It bit me!” over and over.

The next clip then showed him receiving treatment at a hospital. According to McCool, he received quite a slew of vaccinations, including “a tetanus shot and a series of rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin shots.”

In a follow-up interview with Fox News, the TikToker reported, “Yeah, it was a wild ride.”

Hopefully, one he won’t repeat any time soon, either.

It’s unclear what exactly happened to the attacking raccoon, but it seems like it got away safely.

What Exactly Happens When You Need Rabies Treatment After a Raccoon Bite?

It’s not a pretty process when you need to see a doctor for potential rabies contraction from animals like bats, rats and raccoons. As you probably already know, it involves a lot of vaccinations in some painful places. If you manage to get a wild animal bite, there’s no if’s and’s or but’s – you need the preventative shots. The alternative is actually contracting a rabies infection, and well, few people make it out of that.

The process starts with cleaning the raccoon or other animal-related wound as well as the area around it. Emergency personnel will usually use mild soap and water before moving on to the more painful part of the equation.

Then comes the first dose of human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) as well as the rabies vaccine, which the patient will need again on days 3, 7 and 14.

Usually, this is the vaccine we hear about that you get six doses of to the abdomen, but according to Mayo Clinic, doctors administer the rabies vaccination in the arm. You’ll likely only get four shots over the course of two weeks unless you continue to show signs of infection.