WATCH: Pilot Husband Plays Ultimate Midair Prank on Sleeping Wife

A pilot gave his wife quite a fright when he pulled a midair prank on her while she was sleeping and then shared the video of the stunt.

Michael Young of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, was flying his wife home from New York when he decided to take a video of his wife heather’s reaction to his midair prank. As he was flying around, Heather snapped awake and realized he pulls negative G’s before accelerating downwards at high speeds. Almost immediately Heather began to panic. “What the hell?” She is heard yelling. “What are you doing?!” Heather then smacked Michael’s arm.

Young posted the video of the prank on his Instagram page. “While the wife was taking a nap on the smooth flight home, I decided to show her some weightlessness,” he declared in the caption. “You can see the split second thoughts of maybe I shouldn’t do this… Very, very split second.”

Instagram took to the post to share their thoughts on the prank. “Falling asleep in the passenger seat of a plane while [your] husband flies [you] home is such a flex,” one commenter stated. Another added, “I laughed at this a little too hard.”

Young reportedly stated that his children “love it” when he does negative-G’s. However, prior to the prank, he didn’t do it to his wife while she was sleeping.

Another commenter pointed out how calm Young was during the prank. “You stayed soooo calm,” the commenter declared. “This is the main reason I want to get my license…. So when my family or anyone riding with me falls asleep, I wake them up for the rest of the flight. This made my day. Hope she still loves you and understands your humor.”

Commercial Airline Previously Helped Father Pull a Prank of His Daughter Midflight

Fox News reported that in 2019, a commercial flight crew helped a father pull a midair prank on his daughter while he and his family were flying to New Zealand.

According to the media outlet, Bridie Connell and her family were in the air when her father decided to get the flight crew involved in a years-long “prank war.” Connell said she and her father have been “locked” in a 15-year-long competition to see who can deliver a “pinch and punch” for the first of the month before the other one.

During the flight, Connell was handed a letter from her father. She had hoped the flight crew was giving her a free upgrade to first class on the flight. “To my most beloved daughter,” her father writes. “I do hope you’re sitting back reclining comfortably as you (slowly make) your way across the Tasman. I can’t wait to see you, and I know you are going to be very excited and thrilled when you see me! By the way, while I remember … pinch and a punch for the first of the month, no returns! Ps, aren’t Air NZ flight staff fabulous? I really do understand why it’s your favorite airline!”

Needless to say, Connell wasn’t a sore loser and took the prank well.