WATCH: Polar Bear Tackles ‘Life Lesson’ By Belly-Sliding Across Thin Ice

The following video, accompanied by its ridiculous bouncy soundtrack, may be circulating on the internet for sheer laughs, however, the polar bear featured in the clip is actually demonstrating for us an important life lesson about keeping yourself safe if you ever happen to be crossing thin ice. Check it out.

How to navigate through ice sheet without breaking it – ditto for life 😊 Life lesson from a Polar bear #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/kBmaD9GLr3 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 14, 2022

Polar bears are one of the Arctic’s fiercest predators, most commonly preying on ringed seals but occasionally taking down much larger bearded seals, who can grow to weigh more than 600 pounds. Truthfully, it’s that sheer power that the bear possesses that makes the video above so hilarious.

Polar bears, overall, vary in size, with some males weighing anywhere between 700 and 1,300 pounds while females achieve a more modest 330 to 550 pounds. That said, concentrating nearly a half ton of powerful bear mass in a small area on a thin sheet of ice likely wouldn’t end well. However, as NDTV states, the polar bear in the video combats that problem, instead sliding across the ice on its belly in order to more evenly distribute its weight and avoid cracking the ice.

On Twitter, viewers flocked to the comments to revel in the bear’s intelligence.

“Clever fellow,” one viewer commented. Another added, “Wow, ‘Great Thinking,’ by the Polar Bear. Nature has so much to teach us, humans.”

A Glimpse of the Grizzly-Polar Bear Hybrid: The Pizzly Bear

Like grizzly bears, polar bears are powerful bruins. As stated, the latter species can grow to weigh more than 1,000 pounds, packing enough muscle power to take down even the biggest of seals. The grizzly, in comparison, is also a large animal, with males boasting the potential to weigh more than 700 pounds and, as the fastest member of the bear family, able to achieve speeds of 35 to 40 miles per hour. Alone, both animals are equally terrifying. But put them together?

Oh yes, it’s happening. As climate change continues to shrink polar bears’ natural habitats on the planet’s coldest tundras, the large white animals are slowly making their way south, finding themselves occupying territory typically roamed by grizzly bears. Simultaneously, grizzly bear populations have begun pressing farther north. As these fierce predators’ ranges overlap, the two have begun to mate. And the resulting offspring are an equally powerful and threatening combination of the two, though it boasts a pretty non-threatening name: the pizzly bear.

Hunters discovered the first known pizzly bear in 2006, having shot a white bear with brown patches in the arctic. DNA tests later confirmed it to be a polar bear-grizzly hybrid. Another sighting occurred in 2010, another hunter taking a second-generation polar bear-grizzly hybrid, meaning its mother had actually been a hybrid herself. Other sightings took place between 2012 and 2014.