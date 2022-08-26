WATCH: Police Remove Ticked Off 7-Foot Alligator From Middle School

Things took a turn during the first week of classes for one Florida middle school as authorities removed a ticked-off 7-foot alligator from the grounds.

In a viral video on Twitter, it was reported that the very large reptile greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School on Wednesday (August 24th). “[School Resource Officer] K9 handler [Dave] Jennings, a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor,” authorities tweeted. “The alligator was taken by [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation] where it will be relocated to a safe area.”

This 7 ft. gator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School this morning! 🐊

SRO K9 handler Jennings,a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor.

The alligator was taken by FWC where it will be relocated to a safe area pic.twitter.com/rxdyOtXgdq — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 24, 2022

A follow-up video shows authorities transferring the 7-foot animal away from the school. “See you later, alligator,” the tweet reads. Twitter users flocked to the post to share their thoughts on the alligator situation. “What an interesting skill for a SRO to have,” one user wrote. “Glad he was in the right place at the right time.”

Another user tweeted, “That’s where my son goes to school! Thank you Lee Sheriff’s and FWC for watching out for our kids and getting this gator back to a more suitable habitat.”

School officials also told Fox News that the quick action from the officers prevented any student from being in danger with the alligator.

The latest alligator sighting comes just days after a Florida woman found a baby alligator in her swimming pool. She revealed that the reptile was just swimming in the pool. “And I’m assuming it’s not going to find its way back out on its own,” she told authorities in a recorded phone conversation. The officers who arrived on the scene met the situation with some humor. “They didn’t go over this in the academy,” one officer declared.

Man Reveals How He Survived A Florida Alligator Attack

While speaking to Sky News, Florida resident JC La Verde spoke about how he managed to survive being attacked by a 12-foot alligator earlier this month.

La Verde stated that his head and torso ended up in the alligator’s mouth before he was able to fend it off and get away. This happened as he unknowingly swam towards the reptile in Lake Thonotosassa near Tampa. The whole incident was caught on camera by his work colleagues who were filming for an adventure race promotion.

Despite the insane situation, La Verde recalled how he managed to escape the large alligator. “I knew I was going to get out of the situation and I knew I had to act. We rolled to the right. I actually thought that it had rolled me but if it had rolled me I think I would have felt my entire body jerk and I didn’t.”

As he was in the alligator’s mouth, he grabbed the reptile with both hands. “I was grabbing its teeth and with my right hand, I was also grabbing some of its tongue. I know I felt gums, which were squashy and hard.”

The alligator quickly let go of him and he was able to get away with some injuries.