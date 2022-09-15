WATCH: Police Rescue Moose Tangled in Park City Hammock

Two sheriff deputies helped free a tangled moose from a hammock in Park City, Utah on Wednesday.

The moose had wandered into a backyard, where local resident Francesca Paglione says she sees the moose frequently.

However, she claims the incident occurred when the moose started trying to fight the hammock. The woman claims that the moose was most likely trying to impress a cow moose nearby.

When they saw the animal, Paglione and her husband called law enforcement. However, the Department of Natural Resources who would normally handle the case was a few hours away.

The sheriff’s department stepped up to the task, arriving within ten minutes. The officers cut the hammock in a few locations, and the beast was freed. It took off into the woods once being freed.

Footage of the hilarious incident is located below.

KSL News described the rescue as “a bit stressful” for everyone involved in their special on the incident.

Paglione said that her cat first spotted the animal and alerted her. “He was sparring with the hammock, and you could tell that he was agitated. He had some deep breathing going on.”

Apparently, the cow moose stuck around, keeping an eye on the moose as he wrangled with the hammock. However, officers eventually freed the moose to reunite with his mate.

Firefighters in Massachusetts Post Photo of Moose in Town

In this hilarious post from the Sterling Fire Department in Massachusetts, a loose moose is shown crossing a local road on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters told a local outlet that they don’t know how the moose got to town. However, she was spotted on Greenland Road, Route 62 and Route 140.

“How did the moose cross the road?? With the assistance of Firefighter Nickerson and Firefighter Finizio, of course! Today’s on duty crew provided some assistance to this moose while on Greenland Road this morning,” the post’s caption reads.

Many residents took videos and posted to social media, even causing a backup in traffic in the area.

Jill Jarnis captured the creature on video as it strolled casually into a yard.

Firefighters corralled the huge animal back inside the woods before any injuries occurred, so good on the first responders.

According to pictures and posts on social media, the moose was spotted again Wednesday morning about 8 a.m. in town.

However, the Massachusetts Environmental Police Department is currently handling the case.

Plenty of Facebook users reacted to the cute pictures online.

One of the commenters actually saw the moose while it blocked traffic. “She’s beautiful!! I was lucky enough to see her, yesterday morning, on my way to work,” they wrote. “She was by 140/62, intersection. Basically, where a lot of folks spotted her. She seems to like our town.”

Another user said: “Becoming quite the star, saw [her] on the morning news.”

Clearly, the residents of this Massachusetts town got quite a kick out of the loose brute.