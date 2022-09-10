WATCH: Prairie Falcon Kills Sitting Duck With Shockingly Lethal Maneuver

Falcons are some of nature’s swiftest and most capable hunters. However, one prairie falcon showed off some impressive skill killing an unsuspecting sitting duck in one of the most shockingly lethal maneuvers we’ve ever seen. Check out the clip below, but try not to blink or you’ll miss it.

Upon the first watch, it almost appears as though the predatory bird, moving at a whirlwind 56 miles per hour, managed to decapitate the duck. And that’s something we’re certain this animal is capable of. However, as the dying duck struggles on the ground and the rest of the green-headed mallards flee the hunter’s extremely precise claws, the slow-motion playback shows us its head is still attached after the initial attack.

Instead, as per the above post, it’s likely the bird managed to simply break its prey’s neck, a mercifully quick way to die by all accounts.

Overall, the initial attack is extremely impressive. However, what makes the waterfowl’s takedown even more noteworthy is that the prairie falcon is actually significantly smaller than the duck. So, because a takedown in the air would be extremely difficult, the predatory birds must have patience waiting for the right time to strike.

Viewers shared their shock and awe in the comments.

“Bruh I didn’t blink and still missed it,” one impressed commenter wrote. Another said, “The falcons accuracy on calculation, precision, and execution is phenomenal.”

Commenting on the animal’s speed, one other bird enthusiast wrote, “They’re like the F-15 of the bird world.”

Bat Falcon Makes Its Debut In The United States

While the bat falcon doesn’t tend to take on prey as large as the doomed mallard duck above, they’re still remarkable creatures. And, more recently, one bat falcon, in particular, has become an internet sensation.

Per a post from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, bat falcons typically live in areas across Mexico and Central America. However, the small bird, which you can see here, made its first appearance in the U.S., with photographers in various parts of Texas, sharing stunning photos of the bird earlier this year.

The bat falcon is distinguishable, especially for its small size, black head, and black tail feathers.

His photographers were nothing if not complimentary, reveling in his beauty.

“Just saw him last Thursday!!” one falcon enthusiast wrote at the time. “He is beautiful!”

Another of his admirers, and a fellow photographer, added, “Still keeping dragonfly numbers in check I see! It was quite a moment on January 25, 2022!”

Compared to the prairie falcon, the bat falcon has a simpler diet. The smaller creature’s typical prey consists of insects, small birds, and rodents. And weighing just 4.8 to 8.5 ounces, it makes sense why the bat falcon, unlike the prairie falcon, isn’t taking down much larger waterfowl. Compared to its smaller cousin, the prairie falcon weighs anywhere between .93 and 2.4 pounds and measures 15 to 19 inches in length.