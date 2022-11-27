WATCH: Pride of Lions Team Up to Take Down a Huge Buffalo

In this video posted to Instagram, this pride of lions teams up to take down a huge buffalo as a safari group films the encounter.

The video starts out with rustling noises and a group of lions rushing the buffalo. At first, brush blocks the view of the camera, but then we get a clearer view of the scene. The group of lions circle the buffalo as it courageously fends them off for a moment. However, their sheer number is too much to bear, and the buffalo knows it’s game over.

Then, the buffalo lets out a long and piercing shriek, the kind of sheer terror. The cry lasts for nearly ten seconds, and by then, the buffalo has been brought to the ground as the predators start feasting on the animal. The safari truck boots up its engine and drives even closer to the scene for a better look. In the next frame, we see a male lion hunched over the animal as it continues grunting. The male lion is biting its throat and trying to put down the animal. A lioness pins down the bottom half of the animal.

You can watch the viral clip below.

“They say a family that eats together stays together,” the caption reads. “And whether or not that is objectively true or just a nice sentiment to reflect upon prior to this lion and his pride mate killing a cape buffalo with their faces, that remains to be seen.”

Lions are native to Africa and India. They possess muscular, broad bodies and short, rounded heads. They also contain a hairy tuft on their tails. Adult male lions are larger than females and possess a large mane.

Lions Remain ‘Vulnerable’ Species Because of Habitat Loss

Lions are social animals, and the form groups called prides. A pride consists of a few adult males, related females, and cubs. Groups of female lions usually hunt together, preying on larger mammals.

Lions are apex predators. While some have been known to hunt humans when opportunities occur, the species normally doesn’t seek out and prey on humans.

Lions inhabit grasslands and savannas, along with shrub-lands. They normally are active during the day, but they can easily adapt to being active during the night.

During the Neolithic era, the animal’s range consisted throughout Africa and Eurasia from Southeast Europe to India. However, nowadays, they live in fragmented populations in sub-Saharan Africa. One large population lives in western India.

Lions have been listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List since 1996 because populations in African countries have declined by about 43% since the early 1990s. Lion populations are uncontrollable outside designated protected areas. The cause of their decline is not fully known. However, habitat loss and conflicts with humans seem to be the most likely reasons.