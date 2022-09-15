WATCH: Python Removed From Family’s Living Room Recliner Chair

An Australian reptile wrangler named Stuart McKenzie was called to a family home. They had a problem: a huge python was nestled inside their recliner chair in their house.

McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook. The video shows what happened when he visited Palmwoods, Queensland, to investigate the snake.

McKenzie arrived to find a “rather large” carpet python. It had curled up into the bottom of a recliner chair. The man eventually removed the top of the chair to get the snake out.

“It took a while and was a delicate process but we were able to get the snake out eventually and relocate it back into the bush,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

Plenty of Facebook users took to the comments to remark on the viral video.

One user claims to have had a similar problem with her children’s snake in the past. “My Children’s python has gotten into my recliner twice! So hard to get him out! The warm wheat pack lured him out the second time.”

“Wow what an awkward place to try and retrieve a snake,” another user wrote.

“Um I think I will take a seat elsewhere!” another person joked.

One person remarked how Australia seems to be the home of many creatures like snakes. “No not going to Queensland sorry nah,” they said.

Dealing with the occasional python under the recliner is very much an Australian problem to have.

Kids Protect Their Dog From Huge Burmese Python

A viral video is circulating on Twitter, and you won’t believe the lengths these kids go to protect their dog from a python.

In the video, which can be seen here, depicts three kids battling and unraveling a python from their dog. The python coils itself around the dog. The boys used teamwork to release their dog free from the python’s grasp.

The video, posted by SkyNews, received over 24.7 million views thus far.

Twitter users reacted to the incident in their replies. “Anything for a pet,” one person wrote in a tweet that garnered thirteen favorites. Another person agreed, writing “would have done the same.”

Some disagreed with the method of freeing the Burmese python. One user wrote, “Quicker fix would be to cut the head off the python with a knife.”

One commented on the dog’s relatively calm nature during the interaction. “That dog was extremely chill all things considered,” they wrote.

“Because it’s staged,” replied one user. Apparently, many agreed with them: thirty-one users liked that comment. However, some replied to that user with disapproving GIFs.

One person wrote, “that dog looked too calm.” Another person, in a tweet with forty favorites, wrote back: “because it was getting the life squeezed out of him.”

One user made a pun in reference to the classic Monty Python films. “I hope this dog’s name is Monty!”

Another user was critical of the video’s cameraman. “Imagine just sitting there filming instead of helping,” they wrote.