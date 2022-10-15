WATCH: Raccoon Mauls Iguana on Pool Deck of Florida House

Nature is wild, but “wild” takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to Florida wildlife. A viral video captures the insane moment an angry raccoon mauls a massive iguana on the pool deck of a Florida house. Check it out.

The slow-moving iguana, which is roughly the same size as the raccoon, struggles to evade the scavenger’s teeth and claws. However, the masked creature successfully hauls the large reptile into the bushes near the pool, the iguana’s fate likely sealed.

“Raccoons are some low key savage little motherf—ers,” Joe Rogan wrote in his post.

Viewers took to the comments, sharing their own hysterical reviews of the intense attack.

“Wow. No wonder they don’t eat my trash,” one commenter posted, “they’re eating the lizards around my house instead.”

Whitney Cummings, a fellow comedian, commented, “I had to get a rabies vaccine because of these trash pandas.”

Other viewers, however, sympathized with the iguana.

“I was rooting for the iguana to make it into the water,” one viewer commented. Another shared, “Raccoons can be vicious. I’m currently in Florida and I have a video of a raccoon attempting to drown another raccoon for daring to enter a pool it reached first.

Other viewers shared raccoon horror stories of their own, proving that this iguana probably didn’t stand a chance.

Tennessee Officials Combat Rabies in Raccoons With Marshmallow-Flavored Vaccines

Tennessee officials are being proactive about combatting rabies in the state’s raccoon population, though they’re going about doing so in an unusual way.

Earlier this month, the Department of Agriculture and Wildlife Services and the Tennessee Department of Health announced that they would be airdropping marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines to the scavengers wrapped in fishmeal.

Low-flying helicopters have been tasked with the responsibility of dropping the sugary vaccines, the drops themselves taking place between October 3rd through October 15th.

Tennessee isn’t the only state managing rabies in its raccoon populations though. Other participating states include neighboring Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

State epidemiologist Dr. John Dunn spoke a little bit about the importance of the innovative rabies vaccines.

“Controlling raccoon rabies keeps people, pets, and livestock safe. We’re pleased to partner with the USDA Wildlife Services in this program to reduce rabies in wildlife and protect the community.”

The new vaccine’s scientific name is Onrab, and experts have been testing it and studying its effects for several years. Distribution of the vaccine across Tennessee and other southern states serves to further the tests, helping to determine how effective they actually are in American raccoon populations.

Tests done previously in Ohio have been deemed successful, however, experts are still warning residents in participating states to exercise caution and to be sure to keep their pets away from the vaccine packets.