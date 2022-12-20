WATCH: Ram Demolishes Car When Driver Intrudes on Big Horn Brawl

If you’ve ever debated putting your vehicle in between two brawling rams, you better hope you have good insurance. Viral footage captures the moment a ram, literally in the middle of going head to head with another ram, slams into the front left section of a car. As it drives away, we can see the animal left behind a massive dent. Check it out.

The below video is captured by a small family in a separate car. Together, they watch the rams settle their scores with a hard-hitting headbutt. Suddenly, a silver car comes into the scene from the opposite direction. They drive right in the middle of the feuding animals’ battle ring before colliding with one of the rams. Fortunately, the ram that made impact didn’t seem to sustain any severe injuries except for maybe a throbbing headache.

Viewers, after watching the rams’ encounter with the vehicle, shared some hysterical reactions in the comments section.

“How TF do I explain to the insurance about what happened to my car,” one person laughed.

A second quipped, “Driver did not think of the inevitable ramifications of their action,” to which a third person responded, “I see what you did there.”

If there’s anything to be learned from this instance, it’s that the next time you’re running behind for work and you come upon a pair of battling rams, it might just be better to take the L and show up a few minutes later.

Bighorn Sheep Faux Rams Brazen Tourist

It’s one thing to have your car rammed by a pair of feuding sheep. It’s quite another to be rammed by one yourself. A tourist at Glacier National Park received loads of online ridicule recently after coming way too close to one of the park’s resident bighorn sheep.

Video footage shows a lone sheep standing in the middle of a parking lot as tourists take photos and videos of the creature. Standing in a lot full of parked cars, the vehicles give us an idea of just how large these animals can get. As park visitors surround the animal in the lot, one brazen tourist comes much too close and the bighorn sheep, feeling threatened, briefly drops its massive horns in a faux charge.

Fortunately for the sheep, the charge was enough to scare the tourist away. Viewers, afterward, responded in disgust. A person standing behind the camera, exclaimed frustrated, “DUDE.”

Online viewers had similar reactions to the man’s approach and his slow response to nearly getting rammed.

“Leave these poor animals alone,” one demanded. “This is their home, not yours man.”

A second person added, “People are the problem.”

Recent park visitors shared other ridiculous accounts of tourists coming to close to the region’s wildlife. A third person shared, “It was nuts up there … I watched someone luring a squirrel with a cookie…while the family took photos.”

While national park squirrels are sure to get into human food on their own, they definitely don’t need our help. And that goes for all national park wildlife.