WATCH: Rare Black Wolf Howls on Snowy Mountain in Epic Video

Not sure if any sound out there is more iconic than the echoing reverberation of a wolf howl. Wolves are reportedly one of the loudest animals on earth, with their vocalizations ranging between 90 and 115 decibels. Their howls can be heard to some degree throughout a 50-mile radius. Wolves howl to establish territory and communicate with other wolves.

Actually seeing a wolf howl though instead of just listening to it adds a whole new sensory element to the experience. This epic video of a lone wolf howling its head off from a snowy mountainside is mother nature at its finest.

Not a lot of context was provided for the video. It was originally shared by Team 399 on Facebook which frequently highlights bears and wolves in the Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. A quick story about the wolf was also published by the Unofficial Networks. Something about the heavy snowfall paired with the iconic sound of a howling wolf makes this video one of the coolest things you’ll see online today. The footage has racked up almost a million views and drawn a nice 69,000 likes.

Though the wolf in the video is a gray wolf, it’s not actually gray at all. The wolf’s striking black fur makes it quite the specimen to behold. Of roughly 200,000 – 250,000 wolves in the world, only an estimated 1.5 – 3.5% of them have black fur. The epic trail camera video of this black wolf was taken in Minnesota in 2022 and shows just how stunning the rare-colored canines really are.

The popular video was showcased on social media by The Voyageurs Wolf Project. It’s some of the best footage of a wild black wolf ever recorded. It’s believed to be part of an all-black wolf pack roaming the Land of 10,000 Lakes. “In September, we shared footage of a lone black wolf traveling down a dirt road,” the Facebook post reads. “This video was viewed almost 1 million times across our social media. We think this is the same wolf. Of course, it is hard to know for certain but this black wolf has a white blaze on its chest just like the wolf in the September video, and the blaze looks very similar. … But regardless, pretty neat footage, especially since black wolves are relatively rare in our area!”

Even Rarer Blonde Wolf Also Caught On Video

The Voyageurs Wolf Project also shared footage of an even more rare blonde-colored wolf a while back too. The social media post explains that even though there are thousands of wolves in the area, none of them are as stunningly rare as the blonde one in the video though.

The caption reads “Certainly a very rare coat color for wolves in this area. As we have thousands of videos of wolves and none quite like this one! A recent tweet says. And by blonde, we mean the light, creamy-colored fur around the wolf’s neck and shoulders!.”