WATCH: Rare Moment Moose Sheds Both Antlers Filmed on Doorbell Camera

One of the most fascinating traits about cervid species, including deer, elk, and moose, is that their antlers, incredible body structures comprised of bone, cartilage, tissue, skin, nerves, and blood vessels, are shed every single year. This is especially intriguing when you consider the size to which some of these impressive racks grow. However, even more unusual is watching these great animals shed their antlers with your own eyes. In a rare moment caught on a doorbell camera, a moose was seen shedding both of its antlers simultaneously.

Posted on TikTok just a few days ago but already garnering nearly 80K views, the video is, admittedly, pretty lackluster. That is until the final moments see the great beast shake its massive head and, with that, dislodge both of its antlers. In truth, the video also has rather humorous undertones as, when the animal shakes its head and its rack comes clattering to the ground, it startles him.

As his antlers fall from his head, he jumps and trots off into the distance, appearing to look back over his shoulder. Viewers, fascinated and amused by the clip, demanded to see the moose’s shed.

“Bro, we gotta see the sheds, I’m begging you,” one fan wrote. Others, unaware that moose shed their racks completely from year to year, also had some hilarious responses.

“Dude just hit the eject button like on a[n] electric hand mixer,” a second TikTok user commented. A third said, “I just learned about shedding antlers. Idk what I was expecting but it wasn’t that.”

Moose Launches Into Sprint At Incredible Speed, Despite Feet of Snow

Despite their size—with males weighing anywhere between 840 and 1,500—moose are capable of running at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. Recent video footage, captured by a group of skiers, shows the moment a moose, just a few yards away from them, suddenly launches into a sprint, running past at an incredible speed despite several feet of snow.

While the video captures the true might and beauty of the moose, several commenters noted just how much danger the skiers could have potentially found themselves in. Moose aren’t by nature aggressive creatures, especially toward humans, however, their size, strength, and speed make them dangerous opponents when pitted against us.

One commenter pointed out on Twitter, “Those folks were very lucky. I have encountered moose on snowshoes. They are fast and scary big.”

Moose tend to avoid humans, however, if we stray too close, much like in the video above, there is a chance that the animal will charge us. These animals typically only confront humans in a combative way if they feel threatened or are provoked.