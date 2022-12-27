WATCH: Rare ‘Snownado’ Caught on Camera in Idaho

Over the holiday weekend, much of the U.S. was impacted by extreme winter weather. States as far south as Texas and Florida experienced record lows. However, other severe weather conditions included major wind gusts, with some—like those in western New York—strong enough to create snow drifts big enough to entirely bury full-sized cars. Additionally, a viral video out of Idaho captures the moment a rare “snownado” formed over a hillside roadway. The sight seems to speak to the blustery winter conditions that impacted the state.

According to Fox Weather, footage of the snownado was captured by one of ID Department of Transportation’s employees. The video was shot while the employee drove US-30 over Fish Creek Summit. Per the outlet, the employee utilized a GoPro to capture the rare phenomenon.

ITD wrote in a social media post, “He was lucky enough to catch a snow devil on camera!”

The brief video sees a large white column of snow from next to the roadway. The column swirls high into the air before wind gusts blow the snownado apart.

But what exactly is a snownado? We know tornadoes typically form over water and often bring major destruction to impacted areas. However, a snownado, per the World Meteorological Organization, is far less intense. The organization writes that a snownado or snow devil “is a very rare phenomenon that occurs when surface wind shear acts to generate a vortex over snow cover, resulting in a whirling column of snow particles being raised from the ground.”

Snownado Comes as Deadly Storm Slams Western New York

Fascinating as the snownado might be, it comes on the tail of deadly wind gusts, frigid cold, and record snowfall, all of which have battered western New York over the last several days. Since the snow began falling last week, authorities have tallied more than two dozen storm-related deaths in New York, and 60 across the country.

Sadly, officials in Buffalo, NY—one of the hardest-hit regions by the ongoing blizzard—expect more fatalities to come. Since arriving, authorities have found the dead inside their cars, in homes, and along snowbanks. Mass power outages further contributed to NY fatalities as residents battle historic cold.

One individual that sadly did not survive the storm was 22-year-old North Carolina native Anndel Taylor. Reports state Taylor had been driving home from work when she got caught in the snowstorm. In a gut-wrenching video to her parents, the 22-year-old showed her car completely covered in snow. She was reportedly stranded in her vehicle for 20 hours prior to her death.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a news conference on Monday following mass casualties, “We can sort of see the light at the end of the tunnel, but this is not the end yet. We are not there.”