WATCH: Ravenous Bear Tries to Steal Hunter’s Deer Kill, Gets Shot After Charging Him

A casual deer hunt turned into a dangerous pursuit when a huge bear came to steal the hunter’s game meat. Thankfully, with a revolver and bear tag in hand, the Alaska native came away without any injuries and even had a new trophy from the encounter.

TikToker Trenton Hammock was the camo-clad fellow behind the two-species hunt, and following the close call, he posted the details online. Apparently, the hunter had dropped a doe in the woods when a bear sow in waiting had swooped in and decided to snatch the kill for herself. From behind a moss-covered fallen tree, Trenton watched close, and the sow did the same.

According to the Alaska native, the bear charged at him several times, protecting what she now considered her kill. But Trenton wasn’t going to let the sow get away such thievery.

So, Trenton brandished his beefy revolver and waited until it was absolutely necessary to take the shot.

On Instagram, the hunter recounted the adrenaline-pumping moment.

“While hunting up Bear mountain alone I shot a doe, and within a minute a big sow shows up,” Trenton explained. “I gave her a warning shot and yelled at her for over 10 minutes as she’s coming towards me. At 20 feet away she charged at me and I had to shoot her 15 feet away as she jumped over a log in between us. I guess it’s called Bear mountain for a reason. She measured 7ft 5.5in nose to tail, and 22 9/16in skull. She’ll make a good rug.”

Why Didn’t the Hunter Let the Bear Have His Deer?

It’s pretty common for brown bears to steal other beings’ kills. In fact, in the Lower 48, bears often take and successfully defend fresh kills from entire wolf packs, so it’s not surprising that the sow decided to try its luck with Trenton’s doe.

Some viewers and fellow hunters wondered why the Alaska native didn’t let the bear have the kill and elect for a safe escape. Others even stated that in many states, it’s illegal to kill bears, cougars and other predators that take your kill.

But as Trenton explained, he had a bear tag and the necessary firearm and paperwork to take the sow if he wanted. So, instead of calling it quits, he decided to take the opportunity to come home with a bit more meat.

“If I didn’t have (a bear tag) I would’ve had to surrender the deer,” the hunter assured.