WATCH: Ravenous Elk Hunts Down Baby Goose Despite Protective Parents’ Attack

In this video originally uploaded in 2019, a ravenous elk hunts down a baby goose and eats it despite its protective parents’ attack. Normally, these animals stick to a plant-based diet, but cow elk can be known to get carnivorous cravings, as well.

The first five minutes of the video depict the elk searching for birds to eat. Yet, they fly away when she gets close. However, eventually, she spots the family of Canadian geese. One of the adult geese leads the goslings out of harm’s way, while the other goose prepares to fight off the elk.

The female elk eventually nabs one of the goslings and treats herself to a snack. When elk have been known to get these carnivorous cravings, they usually go for eggs, rabbits, frogs, squirrels, birds, and even fish.

However, the people who captured this clip respectfully observed the scene and captured it from a distance. At Lake Estes in Colorado, a group of tourists did the opposite.

These tourists ventured far too close for comfort to an elk herd during breeding season, when the males can be particularly angry and volatile.

However, luckily for these them, the gathered elk minded their business and didn’t charge at any of the tourists who walked within feet of the majestic animals.

Tourists Approach Elk Herd While Males in Rut, Endanger Themselves

This viral video endangered the tourists depicted in the video—and angered many viewers online in the process. In the video which can be viewed here, a group of tourists walk right up to an elk herd while the males are in rut.

Any casual observer of nature should know this might not be the best idea. However, many tourists gathered around the elk herd while disregarding their own safety.

While it’s understandable to want to get close to the majestic creatures, they aren’t always friendly, especially up close. And especially not during the fall while the males are in rut. It’s best to observe a bull elk like these from a safe distance.

The video was also uploaded by Kris Hazelton to YouTube. In the video description he writes about the dangers the group imposed to themselves.

“WARNING: It is NOT SAFE being too close to wildlife. We shot this video today with our iPhones at Lake Estes. For safety, we never left our vehicle and we kept a very safe distance. Keep in mind though, bulls do gore cars too. We also felt obligated to shout out warnings because some people don’t realize the danger they are in. Elk are very unpredictable and things can change really fast!”