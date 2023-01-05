WATCH: Reef Squid Instantly Transforms From Transparent to Jet Black in Incredible Footage

If you’ve never witnessed a squid completely change the transparency of its body in an instant, it’s a must-watch as this fascinating footage shows.

The incredible abilities of our ocean’s many squid species have become well-documented in recent marine science. Yet we’re only beginning to understand the full biology behind these incredible, intelligent cephalopods. Like their octopus and cuttlefish relatives, squids possess wildly flexible bodies far different from our own. Many species can even change their color instantaneously, as this little reef squid brilliantly demonstrates.

In recent footage highlighted by Science Girl on Twitter, we “watch this reef squid go from transparent to opaque in an instant”:

“Sometimes mistaken for cuttlefish, there are 3 species in this genus,” Science Girl continues. “Bigfin reef squids are capable of metachrosis,” she continues, which is the process in which squid change their body color and patterns rapidly. And they do so through voluntary control of chromatophore, the organs that are present in the skin of many cephalopods.

“One species, the bigfin reef squid, also has iridophores, which are stacks of very thin cells capable of reflecting light back at different wavelengths. Through these cells, squid can even produce “iridescent metallic greens and reds when illuminated.”

Leucophores aid in a squid’s ability to change color and translucency, too. Leucophores are “a reflector-type structural coloration that reflects ambient light, such that they are white in white light, etc.,” Science Girl adds.

What is a Reef Squid? And Why Do They Change Colors?

As much as my own life has been devoted to wildlife, I’m no marine biologist (in any sense). My career and studies are firmly based on the ground. And as any wildlife biologist will tell you from either side, our planet is a wildly different place once you enter our vast oceans.

The reef squid is a prime example of this. The Caribbean reef squid (Sepioteuthis sepioidea), or reef squid in the common tongue, is a small species of torpedo-shaped squid. These little ones swim by using undulating fins that extend nearly the entire length of their body. That body is typically around 8 inches (or 20 cm) in length.

According to the MarineBio Conservation Society, reef squid are further characterized by “two large complex eyes, 8 short arms near their mouths, and 2 longer tentacles, tucked inside, armed with suckers to capture prey.”

Typically, this species sports a medium green to brown on its upper (top or dorsal) body. A lighter coloration takes their underside (or ventral). This aids in camouflaging them from predators swimming either above or below. Even more fascinatingly, they are highly social creatures that use their ability to change this coloration as a way to communicate.

“Both cuttlefish and squid communicate by controlling the pigment in their skin,” MarineBio cites. These messages can include a readiness to mate, sexual identification, or alarming their kin to approaching predators. Like other animals, they’ll also use this camouflage to blend into their surroundings. Which is a fantastic way to avoid being eaten. And in the wilds of Earth, that’s really all life boils down to.