watch-relentless-whitetail-buck-faces-off-against-downed-deer-in-brutal-clip

In this footage originally posted to YouTube back in 2010, a whitetail buck faces off against a downed deer in this brutal clip. After a hunter downs a buck, an even larger buck makes his way into the frame to inspect the deer. Then, the bucks rears back and starts mauling the dying buck.

The video, which lasts a few minutes, depicts the buck digging his antlers into the downed deer. Plenty of users took to the comment section to talk about the crazy encounter.

“Happened right in front of me yesterday. It was my first buck ever with a bow,” one commenter said. “The aftershow was an experience that I will never forget.”

“Nature at it’s finest, never know what they will do!” another said. “Nice video, congrats!”

“He really showed him who’s the boss!” wrote one commenter.

Another person thought that the whitetail buck’s motive was vengeance. “The first buck must have bullied the 2nd so much that the latter wanted to get even no matter what. :-),” they wrote.

Another joked: “He was just tenderizing the meat for you.”

“Should have waited for the next buck!” another person said, remarking on how the second buck was bigger.

“The worst part is the second buck was bigger,” another user agreed.

A final user talked about why the situation is actually surprisingly common. “This situation is common during hunting. Does and Bucks will go check out a downed deer. And it is the reason someone should stay with the taken deer until it’s field dressed and removed from the property.”

Alabama Man Spots Record-Breaking Whitetail Buck Deer

A man named Will Swift spotted a whitetail buck deer last Tuesday while out golfing on an unnamed course in central Alabama. While Swift himself guessed the buck’s score was a whopping 200 points, many online are suggesting the buck may be at 250 inches or better.

This score would put it right in the ballpark of Alabama’s top B&C nontypical, which is 259 7/8.

On the other hand, Buckmasters and Alabama Whitetail Records recognize David Melton’s 275-inch goliath buck, shot in 1956, as the state record.

The viral video, seen below, all started when Swift played on a par 3 hole with golfing partners last Tuesday during a fundraiser tournament.

“I was playing golf in a fundraiser tournament, standing on the tee box of a par 3 with my partners, when all of a sudden this huge buck trots onto the cart path and looks at us,” Swift told F&S. “We were all like, Oh my gosh! I ran and got my phone to take a video.”

In the 22-second video, Swift captures incredible footage of the whitetail deer. It walks across the paved path and then stops, turning to the camera and showing off its gargantuan rack. Swift says the long strands hanging off the rack to the ground is “velvet.” The huge buck looks the other way and then scurries up a hill.