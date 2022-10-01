WATCH: Massive Sea Lion Chases Away Moronic Tourists on Beach Trying to Take Selfie

The tourists are at it again, and this time they were caught trying to take selfies with a wild sea lion on a beach. In a video courtesy of the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a group of people on a beach were trying to take photos with a sea lion when it started approaching them. They quickly got out of its path, but continued to linger close and snap photos.

Sea lions aren’t inherently dangerous animals. But, they can attack humans if they feel threatened or harassed, if they’re desensitized to humans, or if it’s breeding season. Sea lions are carnivorous predators, and they have sharp teeth in their powerful jaws. They can reach a maximum galloping speed of 15 mph. Faster than a healthy male human’s running speed of about 8 mph, in any case. That means, if you bug a sea lion to the point of attack, they can and will catch you as you sprint across the beach.

This doesn’t mean you should necessarily be afraid of these animals. Just keep a certain amount of caution in mind if there’s one lounging on the beach you’re visiting. It’s probably not best to approach it as these people did. No selfie is worth facing the wrath of an angry sea lion.

Sea Lion Plays Fetch With Dog on California Beach

Back in August, a curious sea lion near Santa Cruz, California, made a four-legged friend when it popped its head out of the water to see what Santa Cruz-based photographer Dave Nelson and his dog Moe were doing on the beach. Nelson posted video footage on Facebook of the sea lion interacting with his chocolate lab as they played fetch.

“He’s very curious,” Nelson said of the sea lion. In the video, Moe dances around Nelson’s feet, waiting for him to throw her ball. All the while, a little friend is inching closer in the water, checking out the scene. Nelson flings the ball into the ocean, and both Moe and the mammal take off like bullets. The sea lion arcs gracefully through the water after the ball, but Moe is a speed demon. She gets there first, grabbing the ball and dutifully bringing it back. Her new friend looks back, seemingly waiting for another throw.

“At one point Moe actually dropped her ball and waded out and they went nose to nose for a second – it was so cute!” Nelson told USA Today’s FTW Outdoors. “Moe smelled him and he gave a little loving bark and that’s why I pulled my phone out [to capture video footage] because they were totally playing.”