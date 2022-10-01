WATCH: Section of Myrtle Beach Pier Gets Washed Away in Ian’s Storm Surge

Hurricane Ian made a third landfall in South Carolina on Friday (Sept. 30) after devastating parts of Florida and North Carolina. And it brought a storm surge strong enough to take out several Myrtle Beach Piers.

When Ian hit the Palmetto State, it carried sustained winds of 85 mph. And the subsequential waves damaged at least five of the most popular piers along the coastline, including the Cherry Grove, Pawleys Island, Apache, 2nd Avenue, and Sea Cabin piers.

WATCH: As the Myrtle Beach pier gets partially washed away by #Ian's powerful storm surge yesterday.



We're live in Myrtle Beach with updates and documenting the aftermath of Ian. pic.twitter.com/uoDF6bpmxQ — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 1, 2022

According to The Post and Courier, Myrtle Beach Piers draw anglers, tourists, and locals to the water because they take people hundreds of feet off the coastline where fish and sharks are abundant. But because they jet so far into the ocean, they often suffer damage during storms.

Cherry Grove, which is located in North Myrtle Beach, is one of the most commonly impacted structures. In fact, parts of it were completely destroyed during Hurricane Isaias in 2020.

“Making repairs this morning and cleaning up after the storm,” Cherry Grove Pier officials said today. “We will rebuild better than ever. Hopefully, we will be able to spot fish in a small section once we are inspected and given the all-clear.”

Officials are reviewing the damage done to the others that were affected to decide if they will only need repairs or if some of the piers will have to be rebuilt entirely.

Florida National Guard Searching For Survivors

When Ian reached South Carolina it did so as a Category 1 hurricane. It later slowed to a post-tropical cyclone. At the time of writing, the storm has passed, and only rip current warnings remain in place.

Ian hit the Florida Gulf Coast with the strongest impact. On Wednesday, it made landfall with 155 mph winds, only 2 mph shy of reaching Category 5 strength. Flooding and power outages are still affecting the state today, and police have confirmed 77 dead in all of the impacted US states.

The National Guard is still working to search for victims and survivors both by foot and boat in the hardest hit areas. So far, over 1,000 people have been rescued. But officials warn that the death toll could rise.

“There’s been a great outpouring of support and I’ve seen a lot of resilience in this community of people that want to pick themselves up and they want to get their communities back on their feet,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “We’ll be here and we’ll be helping every step of the way.”