WATCH: Shocking Video Captures Man Wrestling Shark on New York Beach

In this shocking video footage, a man wrestles with a shark on a New York beach after a string of recent attacks.

Amid record-setting shark sightings and attacks in recent weeks around New York, this video went viral. Footage shows the man reeling in and wrestling a shark on the shore of a popular Long Island Beach. Some onlookers watched with delight, others with terror. But one thing’s for sure: everyone there was surprised by the scene.

The incident took place on Sunday at Smith Point Beach on Fire Island. Last month, not one but two horrifying shark attacks took place there.

The unidentified man stands ankle deep in the tide before pulling a gray tail from the water and to the surface.

“Holy s–t,” a woman yells in the background. Beachgoers started crowding around the watch the scene up-close. The shark continually tries to release itself and dive back into the water, however, the man succeeds in dragging the predator on the sand.

One of the photos shown on a beachgoer’s Instagram Story depicts another person helping the man pull the massive predator out of the ocean.

The man’s actions attracted criticism on social media. One person wrote: Any reason why they pull that shark out of the water? Isn’t it [in its own] habitat?” Another said, “Kind of wish the shark had bit this guy. Leave the animals alone!”

Shark Activity at Smith Point Beach Continues

While no official source has confirmed, the sappears to be a sand tiger shark. However, sand tiger sharks are known to be non-aggressive. They only attack humans when provoked. While many social media users were frustrated with the man’s actions, it seems some at the scene were happy considering recent events. Swimmers at Smith Point Beach remain on high alert following two separate shark attacks in the last month.

Last month, on July 13th, a 41-year-old surfer got rushed to the hospital. While out surfing, a 4-foot tiger shark bit him. The predator left a 4-inch gash in the man’s leg. Luckily, he lived to tell the tale without any major injuries other than the leg wound.

Then, on July 3rd, a young lifeguard got bitten on the chest and right hand. The shark was estimated to be a huge 5-footer.

The lifeguard—who was completing a training exercise—fought off the fish with his hands before luckily making it back to shore.

Local officials claim shark attacks at Long Island “are extremely rare.” However, for whatever reason, they’ve increased recently. In the past two years, residents and vacationers there have seen more sharks than the previous decades’ sightings combined.

In July alone, there were four other incidents recorded across Long Island.