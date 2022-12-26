WATCH: Skiers Caught in Devastating Avalanche, Miraculously Survive

A terrifying avalanche swallowed a group of recreational skiers at an Australian ski resort recently. However, the group made a miraculous recovery escaping the horrifying event alive.

According to reports, the avalanche hit the ski resort on Christmas day, with massive snow slides sweeping across the ski trails near the western Austrian town of Zuers. A video of the avalanche was shared on Twitter depicting the moment the skiers were covered by the snow.

Insane in-bounds avalanche today in Zürs, Austria. 10 people buried but all rescued. pic.twitter.com/rzkTHA2F1T — James J. Jung (@james_jjung) December 26, 2022

“Insane in-bounds avalanche today in Zürs, Austria,” notes the tweet that includes a video of the harrowing moments. According to the post, 10 people were buried in the avalanche, and miraculously, all were rescued.

The Massive Avalanche Swallowed Up Nearly 2,000 Feet Of Trail

According to officials, the massive event swept away parts of the trail, overtaking nearly 2,000 feet of recreation areas. The cellphone video included in the tweet was studied by first responders to determine how many skiers were possibly stuck under the snow after the avalanche.

People can be heard in the video reacting to the terrifying moment saying, “oh my god, we need to check on those people.”

The rescuers had no way to get to the area via ground trails. The officials were airlifted onto the path, quickly setting out to rescue any trapped skiers. Eight helicopters were deployed during the harrowing rescue mission, and 200 rescuers joined in on the recovery mission. One skier was recovered from the snow with serious injuries.

Thankfully, many of the skiers found to be in the path of the avalanche were able to escape the terrifying event. These people found escape by skiing down the mountain toward a valley area. Three people sustained only minor injuries, reports note.

Recovery efforts continued into Monday morning, however, just in case other skiers didn’t make it out of the area in time. However, officials note in a Monday morning statement all are accounted for. “According to the current state of information, it can be assumed that no further persons are missing,” the statement notes.

Heavy Snows Hit The Area Days Before The Terrifying Event

This horrifying event occurred after days of heavy snow falling in the area. Then, warmer temps on Christmas day led the mountain officials to rate a high chance of avalanches in the area. To try and curb this dangerous scenario, officials set off a series of explosions to reduce the risk. Police are still investigating what set the avalanche off.