WATCH: Snake Launches Itself From Roof, Slithers Away Completely Unharmed

Snakes are capable of some pretty incredible and unusual feats. They can smell with their tongues, strike at black-out speeds, and hear with their mouths. And, of course, some possess toxic venom capable of killing an adult human in minutes. At least they’re confined to the ground, though, right?

Well, no, not really. The truth is that snakes are expert climbers, able to scale walls, trees, and other vertical surfaces with ease without the use of hands, feet, or hooks. Some can even fly. Not like a bird would, obviously, but with enough agility and reach to unnerve anyone who witnesses the maneuver.

In just 5 seconds, this snake managed to make social media users so uncomfortable that many vowed to never leave their homes again. In the unsettling video, the limbless reptile slithers to the edge of a rooftop before peering down, the majority of its body hanging precariously from the gutter.

Just as it looks as though it might drop to the ground, however, it coils back and launches itself forward, flying across the driveway below before disappearing into the bushes nearby. Stitching the video, actor Robert O’Mara gives voice to what many were thinking: “I could have lived a much happier life not knowing that they can do that,” he said.

Professional Snake Catcher Reacts to Flying Snake

Eventually, the strange video reached the eyes of Liza Van Gelder, a professional snake catcher and owner of LV Snake Catcher in Australia. As Van Gelder explained, however, this video did not take place Down Under but in Thailand, a country that sees around 60,000 snake removals from residential areas annually.

Though she doesn’t frequently come across flying snakes, even in her line of work, the reptile catcher said she’s not at all surprised by the soaring serpent.

“Snakes do this sometimes,” she wrote in a subsequent Facebook post. “Not often, but it’s to get away from predators and to get somewhere if need to be.”

The reptile catcher went on to explain that snakes are shy creatures. Because they don’t like being seen, they move often, seeking new spaces for shelter, sun, food, and water. Snakes are fully capable of both climbing and leaping, including the deadly eastern brown, responsible for more hospitalizations than any other reptile.

“Everyone reckons eastern browns don’t climb,” she told the Daily Mail. “But they actually utilize their body to move side to side and climb up things. I’ve seen eastern browns up on roofs, up on window sills and other things.”

As one might expect, launching themselves through the air isn’t a preferred method of travel. However, snakes will fly to escape a hairy situation, such as finding themselves trapped on a roof.