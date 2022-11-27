WATCH: Snake Makes a Speedy Getaway with a Flip-Flop

A viral video posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shows a snake snatching a flip-flop. The serpent’s antics have captured the imagination of social media users. The footage captures a snake approaching a home in a residential area when somebody throws a pink slipper at it to scare the reptile away. The serpent grabs the rubber slipper and begins to move off, something that seems unlikely given the circumstances.

I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/9oMzgzvUZd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 24, 2022

“I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location,” Kaswan captioned the bizarre video. Though a chappal is essentially a flip-flop, it’s jokingly referred to as a means of discipline for children in Indian culture. One can only assume that was the aim of throwing the sandal at the large serpent. However, the reptile grasping the flip-flop in its jaws and taking it away truly is odd.

The viral clip has already garnered over 300,000 views since being posted on November 24th. The video also has thousands of likes and retweets, with dozens of replies. Some users are speculating that the snake simply has its fangs lodged in the sandal by accident.

“Maybe it’s fang or teeth got stuck in the chappal, and only with an external help the snake could save its fang from chappal. If so the reptile’s life is threatened. Did the forest officials do anything to save the reptile?,” one user asked. “I think it moved away with head so high to balance the weight of the sandal stuck in his fangs.. [it probably] could not slither like normal,” another user commented.

Other the reasons the snake may want a flip-flop…

However, other Twitter users are coming up with more fanciful explanations on the snake’s behavior. “It looks like he’s building something of his own,” one user Tweeted. “Maybe a fort. He looks very pleased with himself, dancing off like that, head way up in the air, practically prancing. That is very hard to do with no legs,” they quipped.

Many Twitter users believe the serpent in question appears to be a rat snake. Found throughout the Northern Hemisphere, these medium to large constrictors primarily feed on rodents. Though many species of snakes make for docile pets, they can become defensive if handled or restrained too closely. Rat snake bites are not dangerous to humans and these snakes pose no threat in general.

Although rat snakes were once thought to be nonvenomous, recent studies have found that some species from the Old World do contain small doses of venom. However, the amount is so minuscule that it poses no threat whatsoever to humans. Rat snakes kill mice by biting them with their teeth and wrapping their bodies around the mouse to suffocate it.