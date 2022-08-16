WATCH: Snake Walks With Robotic Legs, Thanks to YouTube Engineer

A Youtuber has gained millions of views in just a couple of days after he created robotic legs to help a snake “walk.”

On Saturday, Allen Pan uploaded a video on his YouTube channel explaining the engineering techniques that helped him create the robotic device.

During his spare time, Pan works as a content producer who creates videos on his homemade exoskeletons, battle bots, and other innovations that regularly receive millions of views. “Giving snakes their legs back,” he wrote alongside the video.

The YouTuber stated that he created the video to show that he is a “snake lover.” His new invention, a set of robot legs that equip snakes with the limbs that snakes never had, is making its rounds on the internet and has quickly raked up the views.

Pan recently explained that he wants to defy nature’s limits by giving snakes new limbs meant to make up for the fact that they never had any.

“When any other animal has deformed legs, humanity comes together to spit in god’s face, and we build that animal awesome new cyborg legs,” Pan said. “But nobody loves snakes enough to build them robot legs. Nobody except for me, snake lover Allen Pan.”

After studying the serpents for years, he decided to mess around with a blood pressure cuff-style prototype. He wanted to make a design that allowed a snake to get in and out of its robot suit quickly.

YouTuber gives snakes their legs back in new video

After working on multiple designs, Pan came up with a final product consisting of a clear plastic tube with four motorized legs.

When he got an actual snake to give the device a test drive, Pan was thrilled. “The snakes want their legs back!” he declares as the test pilot “walks” along for several feet before running into an obstacle. His mission was dubbed a success.

The video has received more than 2 million views and thousands of likes. In the comments section, numerous users gave some surprising remarks about the video, while others mentioned that it was nice to see snakes getting their legs back.

“Finally, someone cares enough to give the snakes their legs back,” wrote a user.

Another user wrote, “The snake’s initial reluctance to metamorphosize is only logical. There is always a moment of uncertainty before becoming the most powerful version of oneself.”

It’s long been theorized that about 100 million to 150 million years ago, the reptiles roamed on legs before they evolved where they could survive without them.

The circumstances surrounding this evolutionary change have long been a topic of debate. Some believe they lost their legs to better adapt to water environments. In contrast, others think being without legs would have enabled them to move underground more efficiently, according to Scientific American.