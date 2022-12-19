WATCH: Sneaky Mountain Lion Tries To Steal Dog From Family’s Backyard

A viral video of a lucky dog getting rescued by its owner from the clutches of a mountain lion has Instagram talking. The “Nature is Metal” Instagram account isn’t for the faint of heart–it’s full of graphic and unedited images of animals. Even though it is brutal honesty, the blog has managed to gain a following of over 4 million people.

A recent post is no exception. Security footage captured a pair of small pooches minding their own business on the front porch at night. Suddenly, a mountain lion enters the frame. After a moment of stalking, it attempts to snatch up one of the tiny pups. However, the hungry feline is thwarted by a brave pet owner. The woman sprints into the frame and rescues her dog as the big cat darts away.

As always, the “Nature is Metal” channel does a bang-up job of captioning their posted footage. “Mountain lion attempts a grab and go on a small dog,” they write. “If the dangers of leaving your pets outside in an area known for cougars wasn’t already apparent, this will hopefully illustrate just how easily they can gain access to your beloved pets.”

‘Mountain lions hunt primarily by sight’

“Nature is Metal” points out the danger of leaving a gate open at night with the potential danger of a wild cat on the prowl. “Mountain lions hunt primarily by sight, so the first thing I would change about this enclosure (I’m making the assumption that it is fully enclosed) would be to eliminate or block up any gate or fencing that the cougar can acquire a target through,” they explain. “This will not stop an encounter like this entirely, but it would significantly lower the chances of a cougar testing his luck if he has to take extra steps to see inside.”

Still, this is a rare clip on “Nature is Metal” with a typical happy ending. “Luckily, this encounter ended with a few shaken up dogs, a frantic owner and an unsuccessful cougar,” they concluded.

The clip has nearly 40,000 likes and dozens of amazed comments. Most of the “Nature is Metal” fans are simply impressed with the brave fur-coated woman in the video. “The mountain lion saw the lady wearing her cousin as coat and took off,” one user wrote. Another Instagram user agreed though they felt the coat was doing some heavy lifting. “Feel like the fur coat was the underrated star here,” they joked.

However, not every “Nature is Metal” follower agreed that jumping in the path of the mountain lion over pets. “How quickly people are ready to throw their life away over a dog. I absolutely love dogs and cats, but I’m not diving on a panther about scruffy,” they wrote.