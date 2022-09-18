WATCH: Snorkeler Has an Absolute Blast Playing Around With Wild Seals

What could be better than snorkeling in picturesque turquoise waters in a tropical setting? What if we said your snorkel partner was a playful seal? That’s precisely what happened to one lucky aquatic adventurer. In a Reddit post from several days ago, one user posted a cute and cuddly clip onto the Reddit sub known as r/AnimalsBeingBros.

In the 20-second clip, viewers watch in awe as a seal playfully distracts a person from their snorkeling excursion. However, it seems as if the snorkel enthusiasts couldn’t be happier about the situation. Together, they play back and forth like they’re two old pals.

In addition, the seal leaps in the air excitedly as the human jumps up and down. However, the seal isn’t alone. In fact, there’s another seal lurking underneath the eater, watching two different species have a fun-loving tussle.

After the clip was uploaded to Reddit, people in the comments couldn’t help but gush about what they had just witnessed. “Silly sea puppy! I bet the guy will never forget this,” one user wrote in the thread. Someone else chimed in: “That was probably a really cool experience for that guy.”

In another seal-related story, a fresh-water pond in a Massachusetts town has recently received an unlikely visitor.

Seal takes unusual vacation in New England pond

On Friday, a seal was discovered in Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, according to the town’s Animal Control Department in a Facebook post.

“Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there is a seal in Shoe Pond,” the department wrote. “Please refrain from calling the Police Department and Animal Control to report the seal.”

Animal Control also urged people in the area to remain exterior of the fence and “refrain from feeding the seal.”

The department also said it has been in contact with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the current recommendation is: “Let the seal be.”

“The seal does not appear to be in any type of distress and has the ability when it is ready to go back into the river,” Animal Control said. “There is plenty of fish and water in shoe pond for the seal to hang out for a while.”

However, the unlikely visitor isn’t the only sea creature recently found in a fresh-water body in New England. Several months ago, a fisherman saw a rebellious dolphin swimming solo in a Connecticut river.

Similar to Beverly Animal Control, the Mystic Aquarium contacted the NOAA, which advised the organization to monitor the dolphin.

After receiving the call, the aquarium sent an official to the location to assess the animal and its behavior. However, once they arrived, the dolphin swam away.