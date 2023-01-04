WATCH: Snorkelers Stunned as Massive Whale Shark Sneaks Up on Them

This crazy clip posted to Twitter shows a group of snorkelers who receive a massive—and we mean massive—surprise. A whale shark sneaks up on the group and surely gives them the scare of a lifetime.

The clip depicts a group of tourists in the Bohol province of the Philippines, according to NowThisNews. The video begins with an underwater lens showing the whale shark swimming up to the tourists. Its mouth is open, which must’ve been incredibly scary for the snorkelers. They immediately react, kicking and splashing through the water in an effort to swim away.

The group continues kicking backward and swimming away, but the shark seems unbothered by their defensive moves. Another whale shark is visible in the background. It also appears that one of the snorkelers films the shark in an up-close shot with a GoPro. However, it seems that all ended well with the incident, as no injuries were reported. The shark must’ve been curious and wanted to check out the commotion near the surface. The tourists left with snorkeling experience with their money’s worth, that’s for certain.

“Whale sharks, which can reach up to 60 feet long, are in decline and listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List,” the caption reads.

Man Rides Whale Shark’s Back and Upsets Many Online

A snorkeler off the coast of Malaysia caused online uproar when video emerged of him riding the back of a whale shark. Since the man is thought to be a tour guide, many were even more upset with the behavior.

The president of the local Professional Divers Association (SPDA), Suzimin Idri, immediately chastised the diver. They then released a statement which asked all organizations to rigorously vet their divers.

“SPDA has issued reminders for each dive center to only hire qualified tourist guides,” he said, according to The Star. Idris added that dive centers should impress the importance of respecting wildlife upon every member of their staff to prevent incidents like this in the future. “Once again, the SPDA urges tourism players in Semporna to give the proper training and awareness to their staff.”

Apparently, an investigation has been launched to determine the identity of the diver and reprimand them. In Malaysia, the Parks Enactment of 1984 strictly prohibits touching or possessing this specific species. Only people conducting research are excluded from these guidelines. Violation of these laws can result in fines and potentially jail time.

“We hope that snorkelling guides continue to practice eco-friendly practices especially when it comes to marine wildlife interaction,” Green Semporna wrote, a non-governmental organization advocating for the animals.

“There is a need to strengthen sustainable tourism in marine tourism activities to raise awareness and promotes eco friendly code of conduct,” they wrote, including a list of ‘do’s and don’ts’ in their Facebook post.