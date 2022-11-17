WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.

According to Unofficial Networks, the four-minute video saw the hiker, Stan Mills, far away from any kind of civilization if anything had gone wrong. Mills says within the clip that he was 10 miles away from the nearest road or highway at the time.

The clip takes in a number of grizzly bears hastily making their way across one of the hillsides. Some bears come nearer to the hiker than others. When one grizzly comes uncomfortably close, the man begins to make noise, trying to ward the bruin off.

Although there’s a pretty significant distance between the Yellowstone National Park hiker and the bear, Mills nevertheless begins to yell. We hear him saying, “Go away, go away, go away.”

Mills wrote, “Obviously, they know I am here and they could care less as long as I do nothing more to bother them. I should not have yelled at them in the first place!”

In his YouTube caption, Mills provided further context regarding his encounter. He said, “This was an encounter with six bears in a span of about 15 minutes.” He further revealed that the video is pretty dated, taken with his first video camera. Looking back, the Yellowstone hiker said of his experience in the national park, “This is the one and only time that I actually yelled at grizzly bears; nowadays I may say something to them in a nice quiet calm voice if they get too close but never in a loud voice.”

Viewers Critique the Yellowstone National Park Visitor’s Encounter with the Bears

As Mills said in the YouTube caption, he rarely, if ever, attracts the attention of grizzly bears nowadays. However, after posting the clip online, it did see some feedback from viewers, both positive and negative. While some people commended the hiker’s bravery, some claimed this is an example of what you should not do when you come face to face with a grizzly bear.

“How exciting and thrilling to see grizzlies,” one viewer said, “and even more so to be within their presence! Excellent!”

Others, however, were less kind. A second viewer wrote in the comments, “This is a really great example of how NOT to respond to bears. A little ‘go away’ can easily peak a bears curiosity drawing them in your direction.”

One other commenter offered more solid advice and criticism.

“One thing I’ve learned in my 50 years of hiking the High Sierras is that bears and mountain lions have no natural predators. At that distance I leave them alone but keep an eye on them. Only when they get within 50 yards I [start]…thrashing, yelling, and chasing them. They run every time because nothings ever chased them before.”