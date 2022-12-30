WATCH: Spear Fisherman Has Heart-Pounding Close Call With a Great White Shark

A hearth-pounding video shows the moment that a fisherman comes terrifyingly too close to a great white shark. However, the large ocean predator doesn’t seem to mind the person deep sea fishing and hanging out in its habitat. The massive ocean animal moves on past the deep sea fisherman with very little care through much of the clip. However, things do get a bit terrifying for a beat as the shark comes nearly head-to-head with the brave diver.

The Spear Fisherman Is Keeping A Very Close Eye On The Great White Shark As It Appears To Advance On The Diver

In the video shared on YouTube, the spear fisherman holds their tool very tight in their hands as a massive great white shark swims by. The shark is swimming around, sort of moving up and down in the water for a bit. At one point swimming close by but then moves away for a brief moment.

Things get super dicey it seems towards the middle of the heart-pounding clip when the great white shark comes up moving nearly face-to-face with the diver. It makes a quick beeline toward the spear fisherman. And, for a brief moment, the two seem to have a terrifying moment of head-on eye contact. The shark gets even closer as it swims straight toward the diver and its spear. However, the terrifying moment ends just as quickly as it began when the great white alters its course – moving away further into the deep blue sea.

Some incredibly intense footage shows the moment a California man gets the fright of his life after a great white shark bumps into his kayak. The terrifying event happened when Lucas Decasper was kayaking with a friend in San Jose’s Pigeon Point. According to Decasper, he had just reeled in a fish when the terrifying ocean creature showed up.

The heart-pounding footage shows the moment the shark bumps into the water vessel, and the kayaker is reasonably freaked out by the menacing sight.

“I was kind of dangling the fish right over, right on the surface of the water messing with my GoPro because I wanted to get a video,” the kayaker relates of the wild moment. Decasper adds that the shark just came “out of nowhere” as he bit into the fisherman’s rod.

“I yanked the rod because I knew if he bit into it for sure would flip me and it was scary for sure,” he recalls. “He came that first time at the fish.”