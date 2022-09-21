WATCH: Squirrel Causes Absolute Chaos in Man’s House During Zoom Call

In this hilarious viral TikTok video, a man goes absolutely crazy when a squirrel enters his home office while he’s on a Zoom call.

There’s so much to unpack in this video.

First, it seems the man has had an encounter with the squirrel before. One, he has a baseball bat leaned against the wall right by his desk. Second, once the man notices the squirrel has entered the room, he screams for someone off-camera, saying that the squirrel “is back.”

Clearly, the squirrel had been inside the house earlier, but wasn’t located. It seems as though the man went back to work before the squirrel struck again, leaving us with this sensational video below.

Honestly, we feel terrible for the man after watching this clip. While most people would understandably be momentarily frightened by the animal, this man took things to an entirely different level.

He grabs the bat and starts screaming loudly, and then he eventually jumps on top of his desk. Then, the squirrel seems to lunge at him, causing him to scream even more loudly.

We can’t imagine what the people on the other end of the Zoom call were thinking.

Plenty of TikTokers reacted to the hilarious footage in the video’s comment section.

“All I can hear is Marv from Home Alone 2,” one person commented, referencing the man’s high-pitched screams.

“Perfectly expressed exactly how I would act in the same situation,” one person remarked.

“When the squirrel flew omg,” one person said, referencing the moment when the creature lunges across the room.

Squirrel Causes Minnesota Power Outage

However, recently another squirrel in Minnesota caused some havoc. A Minnesota critter reportedly caused a power outage that impacted more than 9,000 residents over the weekend.

Fox News reports that the incident with the squirrel happened back on September 11th. Energy provider Xcel revealed that the outage lasted about an hour before crews were able to restore most of the power. The company’s spokesperson, Lacey Nygard shared, “What happened is that a squirrel came into contact with some of our equipment that caused the outage.”

Although the outage did not last very long, we don’t know what happened to the squirrel.

Fox News further cites from the American Public Power Association that animals are the leading cause of power outages in the U.S. More outages usually occur in areas that have overheated transmission lines that run through trees. Animals will accidentally cause an outage by just running along the lines, shocking themselves in the process.

The media outlet adds that the outage in Minnesota this past week is just the most recent U.S. blackout due to a squirrel. Another squirrel also recently caused a power outage for nearly 10,000 residents in the Virginia Beach, Virginia area.