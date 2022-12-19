WATCH: Squirrel Tries To Live in Family’s Christmas Tree

We’ve all found ourselves in situations that remind us of nostalgic movies. For instance, getting behind a truck hauling logs might remind some motorists of Final Destination. On the other hand, you might find yourself speeding down a dirt road envisioning yourself driving the General Lee like you stole it. One North Carolina family found themselves reliving a classic scene from Christmas Vacation when a squirrel invaded their Christmas tree.

Taylor Stading, a North Carolina mom of three, spent plenty of time and effort decorating the tree. Obviously, the family loved the decorations. However, the Stading family members weren’t the only ones who enjoyed the decorations. According to a video that the family sent their local news station, a squirrel tried to take refuge in the Christmas tree.

According to the report, the squirrel took the scenic route to the Christmas tree. It started by sneaking into the house through a loose roof shingle and into the attic. Then, the rodent made its way through a sink pipe opening and entered an upstairs bathroom. That’s when the Stading family’s dog, Dixie, comes into play. The pooch saw the furry intruder and gave chase.

The video doesn’t show how much mayhem Dixie and the squirrel caused on the way to the Christmas tree. Instead, the video opens with Taylor Stading losing her mind because there’s a tree rat in her painstakingly decorated tree.

The Squirrel Didn’t Want to Leave the Christmas Tree

Taylor Stading originally posted her struggle to remove the squirrel from her Christmas tree on her Facebook page. There, you’ll find three videos. In the first video, we hear Taylor and her kids freaking out. Later in the video, the kids start to offer some advice on how to get the critter out of the house. However, they stay out of the camera’s eye for the entire saga. In reality, this is Mom vs Squirrel for the sanctity of the holiday decorations.

The third video in the series sees the squirrel finally leaving the Christmas tree and leaping out a nearby window. Obviously, it was a relief for everyone involved. By the end of the epic struggle, Mrs. Stading sounds like she’s in dire need of some strong egg nog.

The best part of the Christmas Tree Squirrel Trilogy is the second video. At this point in the action, the tension is at an all-time high. At one point the rodent leaps from the tree and clings to the window. So close, yet so far away. The video ends abruptly. The highlight of the video is hearing Mrs. Stading tell the squirrel “Things aren’t going to go well for you,” before screaming in panic when the critter hops back into the tree.

Take a moment, head to Taylor’s Facebook page, and watch the whole trilogy.