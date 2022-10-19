WATCH: Strange, UFO-Like Objects Spotted Off the Coast of Southern California

Just in time for Halloween, UFO-like objects have been spotted. The Unidentified Flying Objects were caught on film off the coast of Southern California.

The video was shared by NowThis on Twitter. They wrote: “Mysterious lights were spotted over the coast of southern California Sunday night. Videos shared by several Twitter users in San Diego show two orange lights falling through the sky, leaving a trail behind them. The lights appear to be flares.”

The video is short, but it’s easy to spot the commotion in the sky. The video is eerie, but as the caption explained, they are most likely flares in the sky.

Man Recalls UFO Experience, Asks For Answers

A man from Ireland recently took to social media to find answers about a UFO sighting. He shared on Reddit about the sighting outside of his home.

“I’m in Carlow here and could hear something which sounded like one of those Coast Guard Helicopters approaching from the distance (they commonly drill here and unfortunately have to search for people from time to time). Thinking just that, I came out of the garage to have a look like any man-child would especially since it sounded so low,” he wrote. “Bear in mind it’s not the darkest of nights as it’s a full moon and no clouds. Whatever it was, still sounding like a low flying helicopter came directly right over me in a linear fashion heading north. The strange part? I can’t identify something that appears invisible.”

“There were no lights, whatsoever,” he continued. “I don’t eat much carrots lol but seriously I couldn’t even see the vague shape or outline of anything. It’s one of the strangest experiences I’ve had hands down, so much so I felt compelled to share on here. I hope people don’t think I’m bulls–tting.”

He then asked if anybody had an explanation for this.

“Someone else (about 15km outside carlow Town) told me same thing happened about 10 days ago, at around 2am or so,” one commenter wrote. Another Redditor had another experience: “Same thing happened to me like 10 years ago. Only difference was the power went out for a few minutes afterwards aswell.”

He didn’t get one direct answer, but many had similar experiences.

Orbs Captured in Strange Video

Earlier this month, a fleet of UFO orbs were spotted over Sacramento.

A video was shared to the YouTube page UFO Sightings Daily with the title “Orb Fleet Over Sacramento, California Sept 30, 2022, UFO Sighting News.”

The description of the video reads: “Eyewitness states: Sept 30th 2022 1010 pm Sacramento California Driving Mid 70s weather First headed towards the freeway, than hovered for a bit than traveling east. Full sighting lasted about 3 or 4 mins Video taped about half way through.. Couldn’t pull over on semi busy highway 80 Sound was not applicable due to driving and wind Crazy ufo sighting about 20 mins ag0. around 10:10pm, first it was two lights..perfectly spaced between each other.”

Check out the eerie video and see what you think.