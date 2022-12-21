WATCH: Student Pushes Entire Massive Rock Face Off of Cliff

A Geology student was caught on video recently trying a few tactics before finally succeeding to push a massive rock off the face of a shallow cliff. The video shows the student as they try to jimmy the shelf rock off the edge.

The student even fashions a lever to flip this flat piece of rock off the cliff’s edge. However, none of these tactics worked as well as simply pushing the rock off with his leg.

Now, we wonder, what prompted the geology student to do this on the Nevada cliff? Could this be a harmful move? Or, is it a helpful plan that could prevent some serious injuries?

This Move Is Called Rock Trundling, And It Could Actually Prevent Some Serious Injuries

The student is dedicated to sending this massive piece of slate off the shallow cliff in the recently released video. So much so that he finally sits down on the top of the cliff and uses his legs to push the rock off the edge.

But, could a move like this be harmful? Of course, if there were other people around it could be seriously dangerous. However, since we can assume this cliff – and the rocks – aren’t protected areas, is it a mistake to push the rock off the edge, sending it crumbling onto the ground?

According to Unofficial Networks, moves such as this one are called “rock trundling.” This activity is essentially simply the act of releasing loose rocks, usually along popular climbing routes. It’s something that is usually handled by professionals. The reports mention this person is a geology student. Perhaps he’s shooting for a role such as this one in the future?

It’s no doubt that working to free loose sediments manually is a very important safety measure. After all, it’s a whole lot safer to let these massive shelf stones tumble to the ground in a controlled manner. A somewhat controlled situation such as the one in the video will go a long way to preventing some massive injuries related to falling rocks.

Rock Scalers Release A Slew Of Stones In Norway, Triggering A Massive Rockfall

Recently, officials in Norway worked to release loose rocks from fjord cliffs in Norway. This move triggered a massive rockfall. The footage, which was shared on Instagram depicts the video as the group sends a huge chunk of boulder careening to the ground.

These rock scalers are doing this to make sure the loose items don’t fall unexpectedly. Something that could be deadly to passing hikers.